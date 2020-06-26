All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like Sunnybrook Pointe Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
Sunnybrook Pointe Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Sunnybrook Pointe Apartments

3301 Sungrove Ln · (984) 207-5713
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3301 Sungrove Ln, Raleigh, NC 27616

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 826 · Avail. now

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1097 sqft

Unit 835 · Avail. now

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1097 sqft

Unit 734 · Avail. now

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sunnybrook Pointe Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
new construction
gym
pool
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
on-site laundry
new construction
The all-new Sunnybrook Pointe takes Raleigh apartment living to the next level. Enjoy affordable apartment living with exceptional amenities – swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse with residents’ kitchen, outdoor grills and gazebos. You’ll love the convenience of living near local employers and easy access to public transportation. Call or drop by for a personal tour of the new Sunnybrook Pointe.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sunnybrook Pointe Apartments have any available units?
Sunnybrook Pointe Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Sunnybrook Pointe Apartments have?
Some of Sunnybrook Pointe Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, new construction, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sunnybrook Pointe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sunnybrook Pointe Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sunnybrook Pointe Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Sunnybrook Pointe Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does Sunnybrook Pointe Apartments offer parking?
No, Sunnybrook Pointe Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Sunnybrook Pointe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sunnybrook Pointe Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sunnybrook Pointe Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Sunnybrook Pointe Apartments has a pool.
Does Sunnybrook Pointe Apartments have accessible units?
No, Sunnybrook Pointe Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Sunnybrook Pointe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Sunnybrook Pointe Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Sunnybrook Pointe Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Colony Townhomes
5581 Burnlee Pl
Raleigh, NC 27609
ARIUM Trailwood
3004 Dorner Cir
Raleigh, NC 27606
Sommerset Place Apartments
6717 Six Forks Rd
Raleigh, NC 27615
Regency Place
6210 Saint Regis Cir
Raleigh, NC 27606
Crabtree Lakeside
5510 Homewood Banks Drive
Raleigh, NC 27612
511 Faye
511 Fayetteville St
Raleigh, NC 27601
Magnolia House
2100 Mcandrew Dr
Raleigh, NC 27610
Dakota
1201 Pine Haven Drive
Raleigh, NC 27604

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Dog Friendly ApartmentsRaleigh Pet Friendly Places
Raleigh Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity Park
Cameron VillageOlde East Raleigh
BrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity