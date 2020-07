Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel bathtub granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill bike storage media room cats allowed parking 24hr laundry cc payments coffee bar courtyard e-payments internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

Situated in Raleigh, North Carolina's most desirable area to work & play, & just steps away from the bustling Crabtree Valley Mall, Sterling Glenwood is the fusion of modern conveniences, historic & distinctive design. Spacious living spaces & extra storage in our kitchens, Sterling Glenwood redefines mid-rise apartment living. Our wide variety of studio, 1, & 2 bedroom apartments feature open floor plans, tile bathrooms, & entertaining kitchens. Our apartment features are accompanied by many community amenities. Including our saltwater pool & sundeck, newly renovated fitness center, bicycle storage, resident lounge, & resident gathering areas on each floor.Sterling Glenwood has the amenities & features you're looking for with the added benefit of an ideal location. Located just 5 minutes from downtown Raleigh you'll be close to entertainment, restaurants & shops. Sterling Glenwood features all that you're looking for in an apartment in Raleigh, NC.