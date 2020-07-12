St. Marys Square.

Amenities
Experience all that apartment living has to offer and more at St. Mary’s Square. A place our residents say is unlike anywhere they’ve experienced in Raleigh! Our carefully crafted Raleigh apartments shine bright with mosaic tile back splashes, polished quartz counter-tops and ceilings that climb up to 16 feet. In addition, to impressive interiors, we offer an expansive two-story strength and cardio facility plus extra space outdoors for you, your friends and furry family members to enjoy. Our community is guaranteed to become your new favorite living space. Nestled in the Glenwood South area of downtown Raleigh, we are convenient to your favorite restaurants, shops, breweries, downtown Fayetteville Street, the RDU Airport, I-40 and I-440.