St. Marys Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table online portal accessible elevator garage 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments fire pit internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby package receiving

Experience all that apartment living has to offer and more at St. Mary’s Square. A place our residents say is unlike anywhere they’ve experienced in Raleigh! Our carefully crafted Raleigh apartments shine bright with mosaic tile back splashes, polished quartz counter-tops and ceilings that climb up to 16 feet. In addition, to impressive interiors, we offer an expansive two-story strength and cardio facility plus extra space outdoors for you, your friends and furry family members to enjoy. Our community is guaranteed to become your new favorite living space. Nestled in the Glenwood South area of downtown Raleigh, we are convenient to your favorite restaurants, shops, breweries, downtown Fayetteville Street, the RDU Airport, I-40 and I-440.