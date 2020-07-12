All apartments in Raleigh
St. Marys Square
St. Marys Square

600 Saint Marys St · (919) 283-5423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

600 Saint Marys St, Raleigh, NC 27605
Downtown Raleigh

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 335 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 586 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

Unit 338 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from St. Marys Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
online portal
accessible
elevator
garage
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
package receiving
Experience all that apartment living has to offer and more at St. Mary’s Square. A place our residents say is unlike anywhere they’ve experienced in Raleigh! Our carefully crafted Raleigh apartments shine bright with mosaic tile back splashes, polished quartz counter-tops and ceilings that climb up to 16 feet. In addition, to impressive interiors, we offer an expansive two-story strength and cardio facility plus extra space outdoors for you, your friends and furry family members to enjoy. Our community is guaranteed to become your new favorite living space. Nestled in the Glenwood South area of downtown Raleigh, we are convenient to your favorite restaurants, shops, breweries, downtown Fayetteville Street, the RDU Airport, I-40 and I-440.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: Starts at $250
Move-in Fees: Administrative Fee $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
Parking Details: Surface lot. Covered lot. Garage Parking offered with monthly fee.
Storage Details: Storage Available for Monthly fee

Frequently Asked Questions

Does St. Marys Square have any available units?
St. Marys Square has 6 units available starting at $1,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does St. Marys Square have?
Some of St. Marys Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is St. Marys Square currently offering any rent specials?
St. Marys Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is St. Marys Square pet-friendly?
Yes, St. Marys Square is pet friendly.
Does St. Marys Square offer parking?
Yes, St. Marys Square offers parking.
Does St. Marys Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, St. Marys Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does St. Marys Square have a pool?
Yes, St. Marys Square has a pool.
Does St. Marys Square have accessible units?
Yes, St. Marys Square has accessible units.
Does St. Marys Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, St. Marys Square has units with dishwashers.

