Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
South Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

South Ridge

Open Now until 6pm
1622 Proctor St · (919) 585-1228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Raleigh
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location

1622 Proctor St, Raleigh, NC 27610

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit P1713 · Avail. Jul 17

$885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from South Ridge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
e-payments
parking
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
online portal
package receiving
Take A Virtual Tour Today!

Imagine a shady tree-lined street with charming single-story ranch style brick cottage apartments. Now imagine opening the door to designer upgrades and washer/dryer connections that bring this nostalgic community firmly into the twenty first century. South Ridge Apartments is in walking distance to Southgate Park, Southgate Shopping Center and the Public Library. Commuting is made easy with access to I-40/440 Beltline and or jump on public transportation from a cover bus stop located on the community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per person over the age of 18, $80 for married couple
Deposit: $400 or 1 month based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month
restrictions: Call office for breed restrictions, Max weight 100 lbs
Parking Details: Parking with permit, not assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does South Ridge have any available units?
South Ridge has a unit available for $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does South Ridge have?
Some of South Ridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is South Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
South Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is South Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, South Ridge is pet friendly.
Does South Ridge offer parking?
Yes, South Ridge offers parking.
Does South Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, South Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does South Ridge have a pool?
No, South Ridge does not have a pool.
Does South Ridge have accessible units?
No, South Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does South Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, South Ridge has units with dishwashers.
