South Ridge

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per person over the age of 18, $80 for married couple
Deposit: $400 or 1 month based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month
restrictions: Call office for breed restrictions, Max weight 100 lbs
Parking Details: Parking with permit, not assigned.