Amenities

TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Introducing the latest luxury apartments in Post Parkside at Wade Apartments, where convenience and luxury collide for the ultimate living experience in Raleigh, North Carolina. We have on-site restaurants and retail, but are located on the edge of the Beltline for easy access to bustling downtown. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments feature their own washer and dryer units as well as gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, expansive windows and are Google Fiber ready. This is a green building, with electric car charging stations and a recycling area. Enjoy our 2 swimming pools, including one saltwater pool, and then cook up a feast at the grilling area. Sweat it out one of two fitness centers with aerobic machines, stretching areas and strength training equipment.