Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse dog park e-payments internet access online portal package receiving playground tennis court trash valet

Surrounded by tall trees and natural charm, Lynn Lake Apartments provides the quiet luxury of country living with the city conveniences that you desire in North Raleigh. Exceptional one and two bedroom floor plans with interior details such as breakfast bars, fully appointed kitchens, bath vanity areas, and oversized walk-in closets allow you to choose the perfect home that will fit your everyday needs.