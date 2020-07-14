Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking gym 24hr maintenance bike storage

Raleigh's newest student community opening Fall 2019 is conveniently located just steps off Hillsborough, less than a mile from North Carolina State University and everything Raleigh has to offer. Logan & Chamberlain sets the standard for upscale student living. Residents benefit from unbeatable luxury amenities such as a fitness center featuring Peloton fitness equipment, study rooms, media rooms, a covered parking garage, and so much more! Living at Logan & Chamberlain also means that as a resident you'll enjoy fully furnished one-, two-, three-, or four- bedroom apartments with private bedrooms and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, 55'' 4K Sony Smart TV's, Sonos sound bars, and balconies in select apartments. Student living has been redefined at Logan & Chamberlain where you will be able to live, study, play, relax, and cultivate a lifestyle you've been dreaming of. Located near restaurants, shopping, and parks, enjoy being in the center of the action! Pre-leasing has begun so give us a call today to get more information or schedule a tour!