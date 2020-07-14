All apartments in Raleigh
Logan & Chamberlain
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Logan & Chamberlain

102 Logan Court ·
Rent Special
Waived Administrative Fee of $150! Earn a $100 Rent Credit on 2x2-B & D floor plans. Plus, entry into our raffle for a $300 gift card!
Location

102 Logan Court, Raleigh, NC 27607
University Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C106 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,489

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 561 sqft

Unit C113 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,489

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 561 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit C214 · Avail. Aug 9

$939

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 844 sqft

Unit C110 · Avail. Aug 9

$939

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 844 sqft

Unit L102 · Avail. Aug 9

$939

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 844 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit L323 · Avail. Aug 9

$869

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1071 sqft

Unit L125 · Avail. Aug 9

$869

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1071 sqft

Unit L104 · Avail. Aug 9

$869

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1071 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Logan & Chamberlain.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
gym
24hr maintenance
bike storage
Raleigh's newest student community opening Fall 2019 is conveniently located just steps off Hillsborough, less than a mile from North Carolina State University and everything Raleigh has to offer. Logan & Chamberlain sets the standard for upscale student living. Residents benefit from unbeatable luxury amenities such as a fitness center featuring Peloton fitness equipment, study rooms, media rooms, a covered parking garage, and so much more! Living at Logan & Chamberlain also means that as a resident you'll enjoy fully furnished one-, two-, three-, or four- bedroom apartments with private bedrooms and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, 55'' 4K Sony Smart TV's, Sonos sound bars, and balconies in select apartments. Student living has been redefined at Logan & Chamberlain where you will be able to live, study, play, relax, and cultivate a lifestyle you've been dreaming of. Located near restaurants, shopping, and parks, enjoy being in the center of the action! Pre-leasing has begun so give us a call today to get more information or schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Logan & Chamberlain have any available units?
Logan & Chamberlain has 18 units available starting at $869 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Logan & Chamberlain have?
Some of Logan & Chamberlain's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Logan & Chamberlain currently offering any rent specials?
Logan & Chamberlain is offering the following rent specials: Waived Administrative Fee of $150! Earn a $100 Rent Credit on 2x2-B & D floor plans. Plus, entry into our raffle for a $300 gift card!
Is Logan & Chamberlain pet-friendly?
No, Logan & Chamberlain is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does Logan & Chamberlain offer parking?
Yes, Logan & Chamberlain offers parking.
Does Logan & Chamberlain have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Logan & Chamberlain offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Logan & Chamberlain have a pool?
No, Logan & Chamberlain does not have a pool.
Does Logan & Chamberlain have accessible units?
No, Logan & Chamberlain does not have accessible units.
Does Logan & Chamberlain have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Logan & Chamberlain has units with dishwashers.
