All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like Honeytree.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
Honeytree
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:55 PM

Honeytree

4344 Saint James Church Rd · (919) 584-9167
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4344 Saint James Church Rd, Raleigh, NC 27604

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4324-H · Avail. Aug 7

$880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4316-J · Avail. now

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Honeytree.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
online portal
playground
Just around the corner from the intersection of Louisburg and New Hope Roads, Honeytree Apartments is one of North Raleigh's most distinctive apartment rental communities. Come home to a one bedroom or two bedroom apartment complete with huge floor plans, designer kitchens and baths, and full-sized washer and dryer connections. Honeytree Apartments also features thoughtfully designed recreational facilities such as a swimming pool and tennis and basketball courts. Conveniently located, Honeytree Apartments is just minutes from downtown, the Beltline and North Raleigh's finest dining, entertainment and shopping. Our professional management and 24-hour maintenance teams work together to give our residents the service they deserve. Honeytree Apartments -- a great place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
Dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Cats
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
rent: $20 per pet/month
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Honeytree have any available units?
Honeytree has 2 units available starting at $880 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Honeytree have?
Some of Honeytree's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Honeytree currently offering any rent specials?
Honeytree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Honeytree pet-friendly?
Yes, Honeytree is pet friendly.
Does Honeytree offer parking?
Yes, Honeytree offers parking.
Does Honeytree have units with washers and dryers?
No, Honeytree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Honeytree have a pool?
Yes, Honeytree has a pool.
Does Honeytree have accessible units?
No, Honeytree does not have accessible units.
Does Honeytree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Honeytree has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Honeytree?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Central on the Green Apartment Homes
2904 Calvary Dr
Raleigh, NC 27604
Mayfaire Apartments
7813 Mayfaire Crest Ln
Raleigh, NC 27615
927 West Morgan
927 W Morgan St
Raleigh, NC 27603
Brentmoor Apartments
2080 Brentmoor Dr
Raleigh, NC 27604
The Mark
6421 Campus Dr
Raleigh, NC 27613
Bridgeport
4101 Lake Lynn Dr
Raleigh, NC 27613
Meridian at Sutton Square
700 Spring Falls Dr
Raleigh, NC 27609
Atria At Crabtree Valley
4601 Baymar Dr
Raleigh, NC 27612

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Dog Friendly ApartmentsRaleigh Pet Friendly Places
Raleigh Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity Park
Cameron VillageOlde East Raleigh
BrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity