Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill business center cc payments courtyard dog park e-payments online portal playground

Just around the corner from the intersection of Louisburg and New Hope Roads, Honeytree Apartments is one of North Raleigh's most distinctive apartment rental communities. Come home to a one bedroom or two bedroom apartment complete with huge floor plans, designer kitchens and baths, and full-sized washer and dryer connections. Honeytree Apartments also features thoughtfully designed recreational facilities such as a swimming pool and tennis and basketball courts. Conveniently located, Honeytree Apartments is just minutes from downtown, the Beltline and North Raleigh's finest dining, entertainment and shopping. Our professional management and 24-hour maintenance teams work together to give our residents the service they deserve. Honeytree Apartments -- a great place to call home!