All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like
Edgewater on Lake Lynn.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
Edgewater on Lake Lynn
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:55 PM

Edgewater on Lake Lynn

Open Now until 6pm
3230 Stream Side Rd · (919) 759-6565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3230 Stream Side Rd, Raleigh, NC 27613

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1235 · Avail. Sep 10

$936

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

Unit 0612 · Avail. Aug 8

$941

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

Unit 0627 · Avail. Aug 31

$944

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1237 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,301

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 969 sqft

Unit 1316 · Avail. now

$1,337

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 969 sqft

Unit 1725 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,101

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1063 sqft

See 18+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Edgewater on Lake Lynn.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
basketball court
bbq/grill
car wash area
cc payments
guest parking
package receiving
tennis court
Welcome to Edgewater on Lake Lynn! Conveniently located next to a wide selection of fine restaurants, shopping, schools and entertainment, Edgewater on Lake Lynn brings you classic apartment living at its best! At Edgewater on Lake Lynn, our elaborate one, two and three bedroom apartments are graced with fine features, including full size washer & dryers, private patios and spacious kitchens. Proud of our time-honored commitment to excellence, we continually strive to make your home a special place to live. Beyond the beautifully landscaped grounds, you'll find rich recreational amenities and resident services. Our community features include an outdoor swimming pool and sundeck, 24-hour fitness center, walking the path to Lake Lynn, and more! With our commitment to excellence, you'll be confident knowing that we're here to ensure your living experience is pleasing and distinctive.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per person
Deposit: $100 up to one months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $12/month; Pest control: $3/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15/mo per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Cats
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15/mo per pet
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface lot available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information. .

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Edgewater on Lake Lynn have any available units?
Edgewater on Lake Lynn has 27 units available starting at $936 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Edgewater on Lake Lynn have?
Some of Edgewater on Lake Lynn's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Edgewater on Lake Lynn currently offering any rent specials?
Edgewater on Lake Lynn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Edgewater on Lake Lynn pet-friendly?
Yes, Edgewater on Lake Lynn is pet friendly.
Does Edgewater on Lake Lynn offer parking?
No, Edgewater on Lake Lynn does not offer parking.
Does Edgewater on Lake Lynn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Edgewater on Lake Lynn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Edgewater on Lake Lynn have a pool?
Yes, Edgewater on Lake Lynn has a pool.
Does Edgewater on Lake Lynn have accessible units?
Yes, Edgewater on Lake Lynn has accessible units.
Does Edgewater on Lake Lynn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Edgewater on Lake Lynn has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Lassiter at North Hills
4209 Lassiter Mill Rd
Raleigh, NC 27609
Montecito West
1313 Hardimont Rd
Raleigh, NC 27609
Sommerset Place Apartments
6717 Six Forks Rd
Raleigh, NC 27615
Willow Creek North Ridge
6615 The Lakes Dr
Raleigh, NC 27609
Aurum Falls River
1302 Rio Valley Dr
Raleigh, NC 27614
South Ridge
1622 Proctor St
Raleigh, NC 27610
Laurel Springs
500 Bridle Ridge Ln
Raleigh, NC 27609
Six Forks Station
8501 New Brunswick Ln
Raleigh, NC 27615

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 BedroomsRaleigh Dog Friendly ApartmentsRaleigh Pet Friendly PlacesRaleigh Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity ParkCameron VillageOlde East RaleighBrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at RaleighShaw UniversityWake Technical Community CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College