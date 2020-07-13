Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible basketball court bbq/grill car wash area cc payments guest parking package receiving tennis court

Welcome to Edgewater on Lake Lynn! Conveniently located next to a wide selection of fine restaurants, shopping, schools and entertainment, Edgewater on Lake Lynn brings you classic apartment living at its best! At Edgewater on Lake Lynn, our elaborate one, two and three bedroom apartments are graced with fine features, including full size washer & dryers, private patios and spacious kitchens. Proud of our time-honored commitment to excellence, we continually strive to make your home a special place to live. Beyond the beautifully landscaped grounds, you'll find rich recreational amenities and resident services. Our community features include an outdoor swimming pool and sundeck, 24-hour fitness center, walking the path to Lake Lynn, and more! With our commitment to excellence, you'll be confident knowing that we're here to ensure your living experience is pleasing and distinctive.