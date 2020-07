Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance key fob access yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly bbq/grill dog grooming area game room new construction package receiving trash valet

NEW COMMUNITY





Let relaxation become your inspiration when you make your home at Crabtree Lakeside. Nestled within a natural setting, and accented by a community lake, Crabtree Lakeside's brand new one and two bedroom apartment homes are your perfect retreat. Open concept floor plans feature modern necessities and chef-inspired kitchens with stainless steel appliances and stunning white quartz countertops. While calm and comfort will define home, the excitement of retail, dining and entertainment is just steps beyond your door at Crabtree Valley Mall. We invite you to discover modern living in a serene setting at Crabtree Lakeside. We know you will love it!