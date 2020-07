Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center car wash area gym game room parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access media room online portal cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly bike storage clubhouse coffee bar dog park e-payments internet cafe pool table trash valet yoga

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. From the craftsman style architecture to the gourmet kitchens and upgraded features, everything about Camden Overlook is designed to make it the home you've always wanted. Our expansive 3,000 square foot, 24 hour fitness studio rivals the best health clubs offering cardio classes, an indoor basketball court and year-round outdoor heated lap pool. Unwind with friends in the resident pub or entertain poolside while grilling out with friends. Everything you need is just outside your doorstep and our perfect location positions you just minutes from Crabtree Valley Mall, I-440 Beltline, I-40, Research Triangle Park and downtown Raleigh. Please note that floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.