Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access online portal cats allowed business center e-payments media room pool table

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Manor Park is ideally located just minutes from Downtown Raleigh, Crabtree Valley Mall, North Hills and Cameron Village, placing the best dining, retail and entertainment at your fingertips. Yet you will find it hard to leave home because our stellar amenities package offers everything you need. Our two expansive fitness studios offers state-of the art equipment, the cinema room is perfect for watching the game with friends, and our 2 resort-style pools are the perfect place to recharge on the weekends. Even better, our studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes offer stylish details and spacious layouts! Our apartment homes offer luxury upgrades such as contemporary cabinetry with brushed nickel features, white quartz countertops, glass tile backsplash, wood-style plank flooring, 9-13 ft. ceilings with ...