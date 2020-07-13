Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage online portal alarm system car charging cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area fire pit hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access smoke-free community

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Asbury Village offers a sophisticated lifestyle that comes with personalized service, modern-day conveniences and sought-after amenities. Our luxury 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes were designed with upscale living in mind. From designer stainless steel appliances, to built-in desks and bookshelves, our homes offer the custom features you deserve. Community amenities include an open air cabana with outdoor fireplace next to our resort-style pool, 24-hour athletic center and community workspace. Close to everything, Camden Asbury Village delivers the many conveniences of the PNC Arena, Rex Hospital, RDU airport and the Research Triangle, and a serene backdrop of garden-style courtyards and tree-lined streets. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.