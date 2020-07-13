Camden Asbury Village.

Lease Length: 5-16 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per leaseholder
Deposit: 0-1 months' rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin fee
Additional: Cable and Internet $90, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet per month
restrictions: Restricted breeds: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive. See management for pet approval.
Parking Details: Other. Get the perfect spot! We have ample non-reserved parking spaces for our residents and visitors on a first-come, first-served basis.
Additional Parking Options Include:
Reserved carports: $15 per month
Detached parking garages: $75 per month
Attached parking garages: $100 per month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage