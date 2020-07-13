All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

Camden Asbury Village

841 Handsworth Ln · (512) 994-2742
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

841 Handsworth Ln, Raleigh, NC 27607

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,159

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 306 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,219

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,469

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

Unit 007 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1141 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

See 10+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,489

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1375 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,619

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1375 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Asbury Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
online portal
alarm system
car charging
cc payments
coffee bar
dog grooming area
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
smoke-free community
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Asbury Village offers a sophisticated lifestyle that comes with personalized service, modern-day conveniences and sought-after amenities. Our luxury 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes were designed with upscale living in mind. From designer stainless steel appliances, to built-in desks and bookshelves, our homes offer the custom features you deserve. Community amenities include an open air cabana with outdoor fireplace next to our resort-style pool, 24-hour athletic center and community workspace. Close to everything, Camden Asbury Village delivers the many conveniences of the PNC Arena, Rex Hospital, RDU airport and the Research Triangle, and a serene backdrop of garden-style courtyards and tree-lined streets. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per leaseholder
Deposit: 0-1 months' rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin fee
Additional: Cable and Internet $90, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet per month
restrictions: Restricted breeds: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive. See management for pet approval.
Parking Details: Other. Get the perfect spot! We have ample non-reserved parking spaces for our residents and visitors on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional Parking Options Include: Reserved carports: $15 per month Detached parking garages: $75 per month Attached parking garages: $100 per month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Camden Asbury Village have any available units?
Camden Asbury Village has 25 units available starting at $1,159 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Asbury Village have?
Some of Camden Asbury Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Asbury Village currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Asbury Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Asbury Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Asbury Village is pet friendly.
Does Camden Asbury Village offer parking?
Yes, Camden Asbury Village offers parking.
Does Camden Asbury Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Asbury Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Asbury Village have a pool?
Yes, Camden Asbury Village has a pool.
Does Camden Asbury Village have accessible units?
No, Camden Asbury Village does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Asbury Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Asbury Village has units with dishwashers.

