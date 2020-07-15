Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge courtyard bbq/grill bike storage parking gym on-site laundry internet access

Click Here for a Virtual Tour!



The Historic Boylan Apartments embody the history, charm and character of Downtown Raleigh. Located in Boylan Heights, the strong community atmosphere and quick walk to the countless amenities of downtown are further set apart by the vintage architecture and spirit of these Raleigh apartment rentals.