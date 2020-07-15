All apartments in Raleigh
Boylan Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:02 AM

Boylan Apartments

817 Hillsborough St · (919) 823-5642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

817 Hillsborough St, Raleigh, NC 27603
West Morgan

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E203 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit D101 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 965 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Boylan Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
courtyard
bbq/grill
bike storage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
Click Here for a Virtual Tour!

The Historic Boylan Apartments embody the history, charm and character of Downtown Raleigh. Located in Boylan Heights, the strong community atmosphere and quick walk to the countless amenities of downtown are further set apart by the vintage architecture and spirit of these Raleigh apartment rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300 with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 Pet: 350, 2 Pets: $600
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $20 per Cat
Cats
rent: $20 per dog
Parking Details: Assigned Lot Parking: $50, Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Boylan Apartments have any available units?
Boylan Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Boylan Apartments have?
Some of Boylan Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Boylan Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Boylan Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Boylan Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Boylan Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Boylan Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Boylan Apartments offers parking.
Does Boylan Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Boylan Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Boylan Apartments have a pool?
No, Boylan Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Boylan Apartments have accessible units?
No, Boylan Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Boylan Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Boylan Apartments has units with dishwashers.
