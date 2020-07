Aurum Falls River

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage trash valet yoga cats allowed 24hr maintenance courtyard internet access internet cafe package receiving

Located near Downtown Raleigh and major employers like WakeMed North Hospital, our community offers the best of North Raleigh living - just outside the heart of the city. Upscale comforts like cozy fireplaces and designer features like granite countertops will make you proud to call any of our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments home. Convenience to local shopping centers and Sprouts Farmers Market makes your weekly errand runs a breeze. And when you're considering your weekend plans, you have plenty of options nearby. Treat yourself to some retail therapy at Triangle Town Mall, or go for a short drive to all the local dining, entertainment, and nightlife hotspots of Downtown Raleigh. No matter what your day looks like, you'll come home to the hospitality and service of a community team dedicated to you.