Raleigh, NC
920 W Morgan Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:42 AM

920 W Morgan Street

920 West Morgan Street · No Longer Available
Location

920 West Morgan Street, Raleigh, NC 27603
West Morgan

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Basic student quality housinf

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 W Morgan Street have any available units?
920 W Morgan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
Is 920 W Morgan Street currently offering any rent specials?
920 W Morgan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 W Morgan Street pet-friendly?
No, 920 W Morgan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 920 W Morgan Street offer parking?
No, 920 W Morgan Street does not offer parking.
Does 920 W Morgan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 W Morgan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 W Morgan Street have a pool?
Yes, 920 W Morgan Street has a pool.
Does 920 W Morgan Street have accessible units?
No, 920 W Morgan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 920 W Morgan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 W Morgan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 920 W Morgan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 W Morgan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
