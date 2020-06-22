All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:53 PM

9120 Falkwood Road

9120 Falkwood Road · (919) 803-7789
Location

9120 Falkwood Road, Raleigh, NC 27617

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This luxury townhome in desirable Brier Creek is neat as a pin & available for immediate occupancy. Lovely, open floorplan w/ loads of natural light, a huge 1st flr bonus rm & a family rm w/ hardwood flrs, a juliet balcony, fireplace & stacked stone fireplace. Fabulous kitchen showcases granite counters, sleek stainless appliances, gas oven & access to a covered 2nd floor porch. Master boasts trey ceiling, 2 walk-in closets & en suite bath w/ dual sinks, garden tub & shower. Washer/dryer/fridge included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9120 Falkwood Road have any available units?
9120 Falkwood Road has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 9120 Falkwood Road have?
Some of 9120 Falkwood Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9120 Falkwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
9120 Falkwood Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9120 Falkwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 9120 Falkwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 9120 Falkwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 9120 Falkwood Road does offer parking.
Does 9120 Falkwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9120 Falkwood Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9120 Falkwood Road have a pool?
No, 9120 Falkwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 9120 Falkwood Road have accessible units?
No, 9120 Falkwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9120 Falkwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9120 Falkwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
