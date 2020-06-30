8904 Winged Thistle Court

Amenities
Cul-de-sac home in Brier Creek Country Club with breath-taking views of golf course & pond! Open floor plan. 1st floor Master suite. Kitchen with granite counter tops, island, & SS appliances. 2-story FR with fireplace. Living room can be office. Huge loft. Bright sunroom. Walk-in storage. Easy access to I-40, 540, & Hwy 70. Minutes to Brier Creek shopping center, RDU, RTP. Convenient to Duke, UNC-CH, & NCSU. Fridge & W/D provided. Please verify schools if important. Social membership included.