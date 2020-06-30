All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

8904 Winged Thistle Court

8904 Winged Thistle Court · (919) 744-8665
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8904 Winged Thistle Court, Raleigh, NC 27617
Brier Creek Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,195

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3345 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cul-de-sac home in Brier Creek Country Club with breath-taking views of golf course & pond! Open floor plan. 1st floor Master suite. Kitchen with granite counter tops, island, & SS appliances. 2-story FR with fireplace. Living room can be office. Huge loft. Bright sunroom. Walk-in storage. Easy access to I-40, 540, & Hwy 70. Minutes to Brier Creek shopping center, RDU, RTP. Convenient to Duke, UNC-CH, & NCSU. Fridge & W/D provided. Please verify schools if important. Social membership included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8904 Winged Thistle Court have any available units?
8904 Winged Thistle Court has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 8904 Winged Thistle Court have?
Some of 8904 Winged Thistle Court's amenities include granite counters, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8904 Winged Thistle Court currently offering any rent specials?
8904 Winged Thistle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8904 Winged Thistle Court pet-friendly?
No, 8904 Winged Thistle Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 8904 Winged Thistle Court offer parking?
Yes, 8904 Winged Thistle Court offers parking.
Does 8904 Winged Thistle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8904 Winged Thistle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8904 Winged Thistle Court have a pool?
No, 8904 Winged Thistle Court does not have a pool.
Does 8904 Winged Thistle Court have accessible units?
No, 8904 Winged Thistle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8904 Winged Thistle Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8904 Winged Thistle Court does not have units with dishwashers.
