All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like 8141 Mcguire Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
8141 Mcguire Dr
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:44 AM

8141 Mcguire Dr

8141 Mcguire Drive · (919) 878-7474 ext. 207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8141 Mcguire Drive, Raleigh, NC 27616

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Beautiful two story Town home available in Berkshire Downs West Subdivision

2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths

Approx 1,050 square feet

End unit Town home

Spacious living room with fireplace

Kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space

Spacious bedrooms

Washer/dryer hook ups available

All kitchen appliances included

Rents for $995 per month

Security deposit equal to one month's rent

Great location--close access to 540, 440, and shopping

Adorable unit--won't last long!

Available NOW!

Photos coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8141 Mcguire Dr have any available units?
8141 Mcguire Dr has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
Is 8141 Mcguire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8141 Mcguire Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8141 Mcguire Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8141 Mcguire Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 8141 Mcguire Dr offer parking?
No, 8141 Mcguire Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8141 Mcguire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8141 Mcguire Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8141 Mcguire Dr have a pool?
No, 8141 Mcguire Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8141 Mcguire Dr have accessible units?
No, 8141 Mcguire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8141 Mcguire Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8141 Mcguire Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8141 Mcguire Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8141 Mcguire Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8141 Mcguire Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Forest Edge
2920 Boone Trail
Raleigh, NC 27610
Grand Arbor Reserve Apartment Homes
2419 Wycliff Rd
Raleigh, NC 27607
Brentwood West
3831 Brentwood Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
The Franklin at Crossroads
6010 Attleboro Dr
Raleigh, NC 27606
Creekside at Crabtree
4700 Riverwood Cir
Raleigh, NC 27612
Brookside Apartments
1406 Brookside Dr
Raleigh, NC 27604
Wakefield Glen
2400 Garden Hill Dr
Raleigh, NC 27614
Duraleigh Woods Apartments
5600 Briar Oak Lane
Raleigh, NC 27612

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Apartments with ParkingRaleigh Dog Friendly Apartments
Raleigh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity Park
Cameron VillageOlde East Raleigh
BrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity