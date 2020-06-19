8141 Mcguire Dr

Amenities

Beautiful two story Town home available in Berkshire Downs West Subdivision



2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths



Approx 1,050 square feet



End unit Town home



Spacious living room with fireplace



Kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space



Spacious bedrooms



Washer/dryer hook ups available



All kitchen appliances included



Rents for $995 per month



Security deposit equal to one month's rent



Great location--close access to 540, 440, and shopping



Adorable unit--won't last long!



Available NOW!



Photos coming soon!