Raleigh, NC
8126 Rhiannon Road
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

8126 Rhiannon Road

8126 Rhiannon Road · No Longer Available
Location

8126 Rhiannon Road, Raleigh, NC 27613

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
online portal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
Now accepting applications & showing requests at FoursquareNC.com
_________________________________________________________
This three bedroom 2 bath town home is in the perfect location! Private, quite setting yet minutes to shopping, dining and hwys. Large open living room and kitchen area is perfect for entertaining and large patio area with privacy in the back.
_________________________________________________________
TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience!
_________________________________________________________
DRIVE BY: Please drive by the property to make sure the location and area is a good fit for you.
_________________________________________________________
PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at www.foursquarenc.com/search-rentals/ to schedule a self-guided tour at your convenience.
_________________________________________________________
HOW TO BEAT YOUR COMPETITION: You are not the only one looking at this listing! We highly recommend that you submit your rental application if you like what you see so far. All of our rental listings get special treatment and will be made move-in ready condition.
_________________________________________________________
HOW TO APPLY: Visit www.foursquarenc.com/tenants/apply-online/ to apply online. $55 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.
_________________________________________________________
MOVE IN COSTS: A Holding deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied towards your security deposit. First month rent, pet fees, and admin fee required at move in. Second month rent will be prorated based on the move-in date.
_________________________________________________________
PETS: Pets allowed with $250 pet fee per pet. Monthly pet fee of $30 for first pet and $20 for second pet fee. (2 animal maximum, additional pets are subject to approval, breed restrictions apply). See pet policy details: https://foursquarenc.com/pet-policy/
_________________________________________________________
*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. For convenience, residents will have access to an online portal for online payment, maintenance request, lease signing, move in reports, and more.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8126 Rhiannon Road have any available units?
8126 Rhiannon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 8126 Rhiannon Road have?
Some of 8126 Rhiannon Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8126 Rhiannon Road currently offering any rent specials?
8126 Rhiannon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8126 Rhiannon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8126 Rhiannon Road is pet friendly.
Does 8126 Rhiannon Road offer parking?
No, 8126 Rhiannon Road does not offer parking.
Does 8126 Rhiannon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8126 Rhiannon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8126 Rhiannon Road have a pool?
No, 8126 Rhiannon Road does not have a pool.
Does 8126 Rhiannon Road have accessible units?
No, 8126 Rhiannon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8126 Rhiannon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8126 Rhiannon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
