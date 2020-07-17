All apartments in Raleigh
734 East Lenoir Street - 734

734 East Lenoir Street · (919) 215-3012
Location

734 East Lenoir Street, Raleigh, NC 27601
Olde East Raleigh

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
internet access
Located blocks from the heart of downtown Raleigh and a 5 minute walk to Transfer Co. Food Hall, this fully renovated quad-plex offers 4 two bedroom and one bath units with several floor plan options. The property was stripped down to its bones and has been rebuilt with adaptive reuse in mind, focusing on efficiency and sustainability. High grade commercial LVT flooring covers both the first and second floor. Tankless hot water heaters have been added for quick hot water. The modern feel of each unit is reflected with stylish LED lighting.

The kitchen hosts new cabinets with stainless-steel pulls, brand new stainless appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove along with a disposal.) Level 4 off-white quartz and USB friendly outlets top all cabinets.

Stackable washer and dryer hookups are in each unit and washer and dryers are negotiable.

Marble tile covers the bathrooms and shower. Black Moen fixtures are used in the shower and sink, along with a view of the Raleigh Skyline.

All bedrooms include closets and energy efficient ceiling fans.

Each unit shares an alley backyard that is fully fenced with locking gates. Great for a cookout, a hammock or bike storage.

Off street private parking is located behind the building.

Grass seed was planted in the front yard last week and expect to have a soft green lawn by the end of the month.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 East Lenoir Street - 734 have any available units?
734 East Lenoir Street - 734 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 734 East Lenoir Street - 734 have?
Some of 734 East Lenoir Street - 734's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 734 East Lenoir Street - 734 currently offering any rent specials?
734 East Lenoir Street - 734 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 East Lenoir Street - 734 pet-friendly?
Yes, 734 East Lenoir Street - 734 is pet friendly.
Does 734 East Lenoir Street - 734 offer parking?
Yes, 734 East Lenoir Street - 734 offers parking.
Does 734 East Lenoir Street - 734 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 734 East Lenoir Street - 734 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 East Lenoir Street - 734 have a pool?
No, 734 East Lenoir Street - 734 does not have a pool.
Does 734 East Lenoir Street - 734 have accessible units?
No, 734 East Lenoir Street - 734 does not have accessible units.
Does 734 East Lenoir Street - 734 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 734 East Lenoir Street - 734 has units with dishwashers.
