734 East Lenoir Street - 734

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bike storage internet access

Located blocks from the heart of downtown Raleigh and a 5 minute walk to Transfer Co. Food Hall, this fully renovated quad-plex offers 4 two bedroom and one bath units with several floor plan options. The property was stripped down to its bones and has been rebuilt with adaptive reuse in mind, focusing on efficiency and sustainability. High grade commercial LVT flooring covers both the first and second floor. Tankless hot water heaters have been added for quick hot water. The modern feel of each unit is reflected with stylish LED lighting.



The kitchen hosts new cabinets with stainless-steel pulls, brand new stainless appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove along with a disposal.) Level 4 off-white quartz and USB friendly outlets top all cabinets.



Stackable washer and dryer hookups are in each unit and washer and dryers are negotiable.



Marble tile covers the bathrooms and shower. Black Moen fixtures are used in the shower and sink, along with a view of the Raleigh Skyline.



All bedrooms include closets and energy efficient ceiling fans.



Each unit shares an alley backyard that is fully fenced with locking gates. Great for a cookout, a hammock or bike storage.



Off street private parking is located behind the building.



Grass seed was planted in the front yard last week and expect to have a soft green lawn by the end of the month.

