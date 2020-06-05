All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like 734 E Lenoir Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
734 E Lenoir Street
Last updated April 13 2020 at 8:16 PM

734 E Lenoir Street

734 East Lenoir Street · (919) 697-5320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Olde East Raleigh
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

734 East Lenoir Street, Raleigh, NC 27601
Olde East Raleigh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 734 E Lenoir, 600, 602 & Davie Lane · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Located blocks from the heart of downtown Raleigh and a 5 minute walk away Transfer, this fully renovated quadplex offers 4 two bedroom/one bath units with several floor plans. Fully rebuilt with adaptive reuse in mind, focusing on efficiency and sustainability. Features: modern LED lighting/design, high-grade LVT flooring, tankless hot water, stainless-steel new appliances, quartz countertops, marble tile bathroom with Moen fixtures, bedroom ceiling fans. Fenced backyard. Grass will be in by May 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 E Lenoir Street have any available units?
734 E Lenoir Street has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 734 E Lenoir Street have?
Some of 734 E Lenoir Street's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 734 E Lenoir Street currently offering any rent specials?
734 E Lenoir Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 E Lenoir Street pet-friendly?
No, 734 E Lenoir Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 734 E Lenoir Street offer parking?
No, 734 E Lenoir Street does not offer parking.
Does 734 E Lenoir Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 734 E Lenoir Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 E Lenoir Street have a pool?
Yes, 734 E Lenoir Street has a pool.
Does 734 E Lenoir Street have accessible units?
No, 734 E Lenoir Street does not have accessible units.
Does 734 E Lenoir Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 734 E Lenoir Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 734 E Lenoir Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village of Pickwick
4016 Twickenham Ct
Raleigh, NC 27613
Manor Six Forks
900 E Six Forks Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
Wedgwood
740 Smallwood Dr
Raleigh, NC 27605
North Hills at Town Center
4625 Millbrook Green Dr
Raleigh, NC 27604
Waterstone at Brier Creek
10022 Meadow Chase Dr
Raleigh, NC 27617
Richmond Hills Apartments
2251 Charles Dr
Raleigh, NC 27612
The Lincoln
408 E Hargett St
Raleigh, NC 27601
Madison Hunters Glen
100 Hunt Club Ln
Raleigh, NC 27606

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Apartments with ParkingRaleigh Dog Friendly Apartments
Raleigh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity Park
Cameron VillageOlde East Raleigh
BrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity