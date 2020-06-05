734 E Lenoir Street

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Located blocks from the heart of downtown Raleigh and a 5 minute walk away Transfer, this fully renovated quadplex offers 4 two bedroom/one bath units with several floor plans. Fully rebuilt with adaptive reuse in mind, focusing on efficiency and sustainability. Features: modern LED lighting/design, high-grade LVT flooring, tankless hot water, stainless-steel new appliances, quartz countertops, marble tile bathroom with Moen fixtures, bedroom ceiling fans. Fenced backyard. Grass will be in by May 1st.