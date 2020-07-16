All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

7042 Racine Way

7042 Racine Way · No Longer Available
Location

7042 Racine Way, Raleigh, NC 27615

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Available 08/10/20 North Raleigh Townhouse - End Unit! - Property Id: 53316

This single family home was built in 2006. Just off Litchford Road, it is just minutes from Falls of Neuse, 540, and Capital Boulevard. Shopping, Bars, and Restaurants are super close including Lafayette Village and Triangle Towncenter. One Car Garage + driveway and guest parking. It is an end unit with a quiet neighbor. Upstairs is carpeted while downstairs is mostly hardwood. Master bedroom has walk in closet, Garden Tub/Shower Combo and dual vanities. Safe community with friendly neighbors. Owner paid HOA fees and HOA covered lawn care!!

Schools:
Elementary School: Wake - North Ridge
Middle School: Wake - West Millbrook
High School: Wake - Millbrook

Strong Credit and clean criminal background check required!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/53316
Property Id 53316

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5881834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7042 Racine Way have any available units?
7042 Racine Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 7042 Racine Way have?
Some of 7042 Racine Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7042 Racine Way currently offering any rent specials?
7042 Racine Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7042 Racine Way pet-friendly?
No, 7042 Racine Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 7042 Racine Way offer parking?
Yes, 7042 Racine Way offers parking.
Does 7042 Racine Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7042 Racine Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7042 Racine Way have a pool?
No, 7042 Racine Way does not have a pool.
Does 7042 Racine Way have accessible units?
No, 7042 Racine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7042 Racine Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7042 Racine Way has units with dishwashers.
