7042 Racine Way

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Available 08/10/20 North Raleigh Townhouse - End Unit! - Property Id: 53316



This single family home was built in 2006. Just off Litchford Road, it is just minutes from Falls of Neuse, 540, and Capital Boulevard. Shopping, Bars, and Restaurants are super close including Lafayette Village and Triangle Towncenter. One Car Garage + driveway and guest parking. It is an end unit with a quiet neighbor. Upstairs is carpeted while downstairs is mostly hardwood. Master bedroom has walk in closet, Garden Tub/Shower Combo and dual vanities. Safe community with friendly neighbors. Owner paid HOA fees and HOA covered lawn care!!



Schools:

Elementary School: Wake - North Ridge

Middle School: Wake - West Millbrook

High School: Wake - Millbrook



Strong Credit and clean criminal background check required!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/53316

Property Id 53316



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5881834)