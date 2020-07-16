7042 Racine Way

Amenities
Available 08/10/20 North Raleigh Townhouse - End Unit! - Property Id: 53316
This single family home was built in 2006. Just off Litchford Road, it is just minutes from Falls of Neuse, 540, and Capital Boulevard. Shopping, Bars, and Restaurants are super close including Lafayette Village and Triangle Towncenter. One Car Garage + driveway and guest parking. It is an end unit with a quiet neighbor. Upstairs is carpeted while downstairs is mostly hardwood. Master bedroom has walk in closet, Garden Tub/Shower Combo and dual vanities. Safe community with friendly neighbors. Owner paid HOA fees and HOA covered lawn care!!
Schools:
Elementary School: Wake - North Ridge
Middle School: Wake - West Millbrook
High School: Wake - Millbrook
Strong Credit and clean criminal background check required!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/53316
No Pets Allowed
