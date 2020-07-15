All apartments in Raleigh
610 Hillsborough Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

610 Hillsborough Street

610 Hillsborough Street · (919) 828-0077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

610 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, NC 27603
Downtown Raleigh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Amazing condo downtown! 2 bed, 2.5 bath plus den/office. Best location in town!Corner of Glenwood South & Hillsborough St! Great views! Lots of natural light!Open & airy space! Bamboo flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances including new dishwasher, washer/dryer in unit & granite counter tops in kitchen! Recently upgraded lighting & ceiling fans. Open floor plan w/eat in kitchen. Two balconies! Walk, scooter or bike to Glenwood South, Warehouse District & downtown.2 parking spots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Hillsborough Street have any available units?
610 Hillsborough Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 Hillsborough Street have?
Some of 610 Hillsborough Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Hillsborough Street currently offering any rent specials?
610 Hillsborough Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Hillsborough Street pet-friendly?
No, 610 Hillsborough Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 610 Hillsborough Street offer parking?
Yes, 610 Hillsborough Street offers parking.
Does 610 Hillsborough Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 Hillsborough Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Hillsborough Street have a pool?
Yes, 610 Hillsborough Street has a pool.
Does 610 Hillsborough Street have accessible units?
No, 610 Hillsborough Street does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Hillsborough Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 Hillsborough Street has units with dishwashers.
