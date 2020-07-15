610 Hillsborough Street

Amenities
Amazing condo downtown! 2 bed, 2.5 bath plus den/office. Best location in town!Corner of Glenwood South & Hillsborough St! Great views! Lots of natural light!Open & airy space! Bamboo flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances including new dishwasher, washer/dryer in unit & granite counter tops in kitchen! Recently upgraded lighting & ceiling fans. Open floor plan w/eat in kitchen. Two balconies! Walk, scooter or bike to Glenwood South, Warehouse District & downtown.2 parking spots.