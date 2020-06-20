4905 Sweet Shade Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

NM, Available 7/5. STUNNING HOME!!!! Meticulously maintained with exceptional features. 1st floor includes: hardwoods throughout, granite countertops, stainless appliances, gas range, built in bookcases surround gas fire place w/brick hearth in family room. Deck over looking private backyard. 2nd floor includes: loft, laundry room w/cabinets, large master closet with custom shelving. Ideal location close to lots of retail, restaurants, grocery, shopping mall, RDU, I-540, RTP, NC 264. Wont last long!!!