All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like 4513 River Edge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
4513 River Edge Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:30 AM

4513 River Edge Dr

4513 River Edge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4513 River Edge Drive, Raleigh, NC 27604

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great home in River Landing! Spacious layout with living/dining upon entry,fireplace, two car garage and fenced in backyard! Easy access to 540 in great neighborhood. Pets Negotiable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4513 River Edge Dr have any available units?
4513 River Edge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
Is 4513 River Edge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4513 River Edge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4513 River Edge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4513 River Edge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4513 River Edge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4513 River Edge Dr offers parking.
Does 4513 River Edge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4513 River Edge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4513 River Edge Dr have a pool?
No, 4513 River Edge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4513 River Edge Dr have accessible units?
No, 4513 River Edge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4513 River Edge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4513 River Edge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4513 River Edge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4513 River Edge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Pickwick
4016 Twickenham Ct
Raleigh, NC 27613
Wakefield Glen
2400 Garden Hill Dr
Raleigh, NC 27614
Junction Six Forks
110 Talisman Way
Raleigh, NC 27615
North Hills at Town Center
4625 Millbrook Green Dr
Raleigh, NC 27604
The Mark
6421 Campus Dr
Raleigh, NC 27613
The Edison Lofts
131 E Davie St
Raleigh, NC 27601
Legacy at Wakefield
14411 Calloway Gap Road
Raleigh, NC 27614
The Lofts at Strickland Glen
12203 Strickland Rd
Raleigh, NC 27613

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Dog Friendly ApartmentsRaleigh Pet Friendly Places
Raleigh Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity ParkCameron Village
Olde East RaleighWest Morgan
WadeEast Mordecai

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College