All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like 4513 River Edge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
4513 River Edge Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4513 River Edge Dr
4513 River Edge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4513 River Edge Drive, Raleigh, NC 27604
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great home in River Landing! Spacious layout with living/dining upon entry,fireplace, two car garage and fenced in backyard! Easy access to 540 in great neighborhood. Pets Negotiable
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4513 River Edge Dr have any available units?
4513 River Edge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Raleigh, NC
.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Raleigh Rent Report
.
Is 4513 River Edge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4513 River Edge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4513 River Edge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4513 River Edge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4513 River Edge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4513 River Edge Dr offers parking.
Does 4513 River Edge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4513 River Edge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4513 River Edge Dr have a pool?
No, 4513 River Edge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4513 River Edge Dr have accessible units?
No, 4513 River Edge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4513 River Edge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4513 River Edge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4513 River Edge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4513 River Edge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
