Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:20 AM

4460 Still Pines Drive

4460 Still Pines Drive · (919) 720-4363
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4460 Still Pines Drive, Raleigh, NC 27613

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1306 sqft

Amenities

pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
Have applicant apply at www.applicationterminal.com. Include your name on applicatiron commissions paid out will be 10% of one months rent based on a one year lease. Thank you for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4460 Still Pines Drive have any available units?
4460 Still Pines Drive has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
Is 4460 Still Pines Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4460 Still Pines Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4460 Still Pines Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4460 Still Pines Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 4460 Still Pines Drive offer parking?
No, 4460 Still Pines Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4460 Still Pines Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4460 Still Pines Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4460 Still Pines Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4460 Still Pines Drive has a pool.
Does 4460 Still Pines Drive have accessible units?
No, 4460 Still Pines Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4460 Still Pines Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4460 Still Pines Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4460 Still Pines Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4460 Still Pines Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

