Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like
4460 Still Pines Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
4460 Still Pines Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:20 AM
Check Availability
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4460 Still Pines Drive
4460 Still Pines Drive
·
(919) 720-4363
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4460 Still Pines Drive, Raleigh, NC 27613
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now
$1,150
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1306 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
Have applicant apply at www.applicationterminal.com. Include your name on applicatiron commissions paid out will be 10% of one months rent based on a one year lease. Thank you for showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 4460 Still Pines Drive have any available units?
4460 Still Pines Drive has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Raleigh Rent Report
.
Is 4460 Still Pines Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4460 Still Pines Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4460 Still Pines Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4460 Still Pines Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Raleigh
.
Does 4460 Still Pines Drive offer parking?
No, 4460 Still Pines Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4460 Still Pines Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4460 Still Pines Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4460 Still Pines Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4460 Still Pines Drive has a pool.
Does 4460 Still Pines Drive have accessible units?
No, 4460 Still Pines Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4460 Still Pines Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4460 Still Pines Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4460 Still Pines Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4460 Still Pines Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Lofts at Midtown
214 Loft Ln
Raleigh, NC 27609
Forest Edge
2920 Boone Trail
Raleigh, NC 27610
The Waverly
3211 Pridwen Cir
Raleigh, NC 27610
Tree Top Apartments
1328 Steinbeck Dr
Raleigh, NC 27609
North Oaks Landing
2038 Quail Forest Dr
Raleigh, NC 27609
Edgewater on Lake Lynn
3230 Stream Side Rd
Raleigh, NC 27613
The Tribute
1300 Tribute Center Dr
Raleigh, NC 27612
Camden Asbury Village
841 Handsworth Ln
Raleigh, NC 27607
Similar Pages
Raleigh 1 Bedrooms
Raleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Apartments with Parking
Raleigh Dog Friendly Apartments
Raleigh Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Durham, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Cary, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Apex, NC
Morrisville, NC
Burlington, NC
Wake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NC
Garner, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Holly Springs, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Raleigh
University Park
Cameron Village
Olde East Raleigh
Brooklyn
West Morgan
Apartments Near Colleges
Meredith College
North Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw University
Wake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College