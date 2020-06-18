All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated April 11 2020 at 2:47 AM

3846 Althorp Drive

3846 Althorp Drive · (919) 459-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3846 Althorp Drive, Raleigh, NC 27616

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2566 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Available 6/12. This Beautiful & spacious home in Highland Creek offers the lifestyle you desire with 2 pools, gym, walking trails, tennis & basketball plus enjoy convenience of I-540, nearby shopping & restaurants! Features include FENCED Yard, separate Office/Den, formal Dining, open eat-in Kitchen with granite counters, island & all appliances included, fireplace in Living Room, large 2nd floor Master Suite, 3 nice-sized Bedrooms & Loft, Laundry room with washer/dryer, Home has built-in surround sound.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3846 Althorp Drive have any available units?
3846 Althorp Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 3846 Althorp Drive have?
Some of 3846 Althorp Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3846 Althorp Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3846 Althorp Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3846 Althorp Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3846 Althorp Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 3846 Althorp Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3846 Althorp Drive does offer parking.
Does 3846 Althorp Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3846 Althorp Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3846 Althorp Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3846 Althorp Drive has a pool.
Does 3846 Althorp Drive have accessible units?
No, 3846 Althorp Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3846 Althorp Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3846 Althorp Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
