3846 Althorp Drive

Amenities
Available 6/12. This Beautiful & spacious home in Highland Creek offers the lifestyle you desire with 2 pools, gym, walking trails, tennis & basketball plus enjoy convenience of I-540, nearby shopping & restaurants! Features include FENCED Yard, separate Office/Den, formal Dining, open eat-in Kitchen with granite counters, island & all appliances included, fireplace in Living Room, large 2nd floor Master Suite, 3 nice-sized Bedrooms & Loft, Laundry room with washer/dryer, Home has built-in surround sound.