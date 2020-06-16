All apartments in Raleigh
3804 Buck Ridge Court
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:47 PM

3804 Buck Ridge Court

3804 Buckridge Ct · (704) 654-3322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3804 Buckridge Ct, Raleigh, NC 27616

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1544 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3804 Buck Ridge Court have any available units?
3804 Buck Ridge Court has a unit available for $1,635 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
Is 3804 Buck Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
3804 Buck Ridge Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3804 Buck Ridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3804 Buck Ridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 3804 Buck Ridge Court offer parking?
No, 3804 Buck Ridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 3804 Buck Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3804 Buck Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3804 Buck Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 3804 Buck Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 3804 Buck Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 3804 Buck Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3804 Buck Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3804 Buck Ridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3804 Buck Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3804 Buck Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
