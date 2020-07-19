3604 Waleback Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Flat lot with fenced yard. Great condition 3 bedroom home. Open floor plan with corner fireplace in living room. Large kitchen with SS appliances. Plenty of cabinet space. Center Island. Master bedroom with dual closets. Master bath dual vanity sep shower and garden tub. 2 car garage. Screened in porch. washer/dryer included.