All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like 2600 Sherborne Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
2600 Sherborne Place
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 PM

2600 Sherborne Place

2600 Sherborne Place · (919) 459-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2600 Sherborne Place, Raleigh, NC 27612

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
guest suite
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Exceptional, completely remodeled from top to bottom! Fresh paint, almost new appliances, flooring & fixtures throughout! 1st floor features , formals, 1st floor guest suite & spacious family RM with wood-burning FP. Fully equipped gourmet kitchen has stunning granite counters. Built-in study. 2nd floor master suite, bonus RM W/ back stairway & walk-in attic space. Almost 2 acres, directly behind Harris Teeter, shopping & restaurants and so much more! This is a must see propertyn that will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 Sherborne Place have any available units?
2600 Sherborne Place has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2600 Sherborne Place have?
Some of 2600 Sherborne Place's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 Sherborne Place currently offering any rent specials?
2600 Sherborne Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 Sherborne Place pet-friendly?
No, 2600 Sherborne Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 2600 Sherborne Place offer parking?
Yes, 2600 Sherborne Place does offer parking.
Does 2600 Sherborne Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2600 Sherborne Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 Sherborne Place have a pool?
Yes, 2600 Sherborne Place has a pool.
Does 2600 Sherborne Place have accessible units?
No, 2600 Sherborne Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 Sherborne Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2600 Sherborne Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2600 Sherborne Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Parke at Trinity Apartment Homes
5301 Creek Ridge Ln
Raleigh, NC 27607
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way
Raleigh, NC 27603
Wakefield Glen
2400 Garden Hill Dr
Raleigh, NC 27614
The Pointe at Midtown
835 Navaho Dr
Raleigh, NC 27609
Centerview at Crossroads
1310 Silver Sage Dr
Raleigh, NC 27606
Metropolitan
314 West Jones Street
Raleigh, NC 27603
River Haven
9310 River Haven Place
Raleigh, NC 27616
Cameron Hills
2327 1/2 Grant Ave
Raleigh, NC 27608

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Apartments with ParkingRaleigh Dog Friendly Apartments
Raleigh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity Park
Cameron VillageOlde East Raleigh
BrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity