2600 Sherborne Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite

Exceptional, completely remodeled from top to bottom! Fresh paint, almost new appliances, flooring & fixtures throughout! 1st floor features , formals, 1st floor guest suite & spacious family RM with wood-burning FP. Fully equipped gourmet kitchen has stunning granite counters. Built-in study. 2nd floor master suite, bonus RM W/ back stairway & walk-in attic space. Almost 2 acres, directly behind Harris Teeter, shopping & restaurants and so much more! This is a must see propertyn that will not last long!