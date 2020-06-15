2600 Sherborne Place

Amenities
Exceptional, completely remodeled from top to bottom! Fresh paint, almost new appliances, flooring & fixtures throughout! 1st floor features , formals, 1st floor guest suite & spacious family RM with wood-burning FP. Fully equipped gourmet kitchen has stunning granite counters. Built-in study. 2nd floor master suite, bonus RM W/ back stairway & walk-in attic space. Almost 2 acres, directly behind Harris Teeter, shopping & restaurants and so much more! This is a must see propertyn that will not last long!