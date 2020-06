Amenities

patio / balcony pool ceiling fan fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Nice End Unit Brick Town Home. Lives like a Ranch with a Loft Area. Master Bedroom on the First Floor with Bathroom Suite. Another Bedroom with Bathroom on the First Floor. 2nd Floor has a Large Loft area and Huge Walk in Attic for Storage. Patio and Outside Storage. Lawn Maintenance Included with Rent. Close to Everything yet feels Secluded. Available Feb. 28th.