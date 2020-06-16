Amenities
2328 Wertherson Lane Available 04/10/20 Lovely Stonehenge Home with Pond View - *Superb Stonehenge Location* Moments to I-440, Crabtree Valley, I-540 and all North Raleigh conveniences. Spacious, custom home with view of pond and water fountain. Private backyard, large basement with full bath, rear entry two car garage and circle driveway. Interior offers hardwoods throughout entire main level and 2nd floor hallway, built-in bookshelves, smooth ceilings, efficient hvac system and tankless water heater. Kitchen recently updated with granite counters and smooth surface cooktop!
(RLNE3789174)