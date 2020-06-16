All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:10 AM

2328 Wertherson Lane

2328 Wertherson Lane · (919) 297-2737
Location

2328 Wertherson Lane, Raleigh, NC 27613
Stonehenge

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2328 Wertherson Lane · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3514 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2328 Wertherson Lane Available 04/10/20 Lovely Stonehenge Home with Pond View - *Superb Stonehenge Location* Moments to I-440, Crabtree Valley, I-540 and all North Raleigh conveniences. Spacious, custom home with view of pond and water fountain. Private backyard, large basement with full bath, rear entry two car garage and circle driveway. Interior offers hardwoods throughout entire main level and 2nd floor hallway, built-in bookshelves, smooth ceilings, efficient hvac system and tankless water heater. Kitchen recently updated with granite counters and smooth surface cooktop!

(RLNE3789174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2328 Wertherson Lane have any available units?
2328 Wertherson Lane has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2328 Wertherson Lane have?
Some of 2328 Wertherson Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2328 Wertherson Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2328 Wertherson Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 Wertherson Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2328 Wertherson Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 2328 Wertherson Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2328 Wertherson Lane does offer parking.
Does 2328 Wertherson Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2328 Wertherson Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 Wertherson Lane have a pool?
No, 2328 Wertherson Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2328 Wertherson Lane have accessible units?
No, 2328 Wertherson Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 Wertherson Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2328 Wertherson Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
