Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:25 PM

2231 Raven Road

2231 Raven Road · (919) 878-7474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2231 Raven Road, Raleigh, NC 27614

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful updated three story town home in the "Breezewood" Subdivison! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, approx 1, 752 square feet. Hardwood floors throughout first floor. Kitchen offers updated counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Microwave not included. Separate dining area. Spacious bedrooms, HUGE master bedroom includes double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, and LARGE walk in closet. Washer/dryer included. Rents for $1295. Security deposit equal to one month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2231 Raven Road have any available units?
2231 Raven Road has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2231 Raven Road have?
Some of 2231 Raven Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2231 Raven Road currently offering any rent specials?
2231 Raven Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 Raven Road pet-friendly?
No, 2231 Raven Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 2231 Raven Road offer parking?
Yes, 2231 Raven Road does offer parking.
Does 2231 Raven Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2231 Raven Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 Raven Road have a pool?
Yes, 2231 Raven Road has a pool.
Does 2231 Raven Road have accessible units?
No, 2231 Raven Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2231 Raven Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2231 Raven Road does not have units with dishwashers.
