2231 Raven Road

Amenities
Beautiful updated three story town home in the "Breezewood" Subdivison! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, approx 1, 752 square feet. Hardwood floors throughout first floor. Kitchen offers updated counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Microwave not included. Separate dining area. Spacious bedrooms, HUGE master bedroom includes double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, and LARGE walk in closet. Washer/dryer included. Rents for $1295. Security deposit equal to one month.