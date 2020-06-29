2207 Whistling Straits Way

Amenities
AVAILABLE 7/21! Townhome 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath in Hedingham Golf, tennis, swimCommunity with Ponds, Walking Trails & Club House. Family room w/built-insflanking Gas log Fireplace. Cathedral Ceiling in Master Suite, Private baths in bothbedrooms. Ceiling Fans, Plantation Blinds. Built-in Microwave, Refrigerator,Washer, Dryer. Hall linen closet. Pull down attic, lots of storage. Walk-in closets,Fenced, private Patio + storage closet. 2 parking spaces. Convenient to 540, 64,shopping, parks and more.