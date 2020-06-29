All apartments in Raleigh
2207 Whistling Straits Way

2207 Whistling Straits Way · (919) 303-9800
Location

2207 Whistling Straits Way, Raleigh, NC 27604
Hedingham

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1080 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
tennis court
AVAILABLE 7/21! Townhome 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath in Hedingham Golf, tennis, swimCommunity with Ponds, Walking Trails & Club House. Family room w/built-insflanking Gas log Fireplace. Cathedral Ceiling in Master Suite, Private baths in bothbedrooms. Ceiling Fans, Plantation Blinds. Built-in Microwave, Refrigerator,Washer, Dryer. Hall linen closet. Pull down attic, lots of storage. Walk-in closets,Fenced, private Patio + storage closet. 2 parking spaces. Convenient to 540, 64,shopping, parks and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 Whistling Straits Way have any available units?
2207 Whistling Straits Way has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 Whistling Straits Way have?
Some of 2207 Whistling Straits Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 Whistling Straits Way currently offering any rent specials?
2207 Whistling Straits Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 Whistling Straits Way pet-friendly?
No, 2207 Whistling Straits Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 2207 Whistling Straits Way offer parking?
Yes, 2207 Whistling Straits Way offers parking.
Does 2207 Whistling Straits Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2207 Whistling Straits Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 Whistling Straits Way have a pool?
No, 2207 Whistling Straits Way does not have a pool.
Does 2207 Whistling Straits Way have accessible units?
No, 2207 Whistling Straits Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 Whistling Straits Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2207 Whistling Straits Way does not have units with dishwashers.
