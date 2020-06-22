2202 Plum Frost Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors walk in closets pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities pool

This darling home is nestled on a quiet street in a great Raleigh locale! Welcoming, light-filled interior boasts 9' ceilings & gorgeous dark hardwood laminate floors throughout the entire 1st level. Living rm w/ arched entry would also make a great study. Kitchen showcases sleek appliances, an instant hot water dispenser & breakfast bar. Adjacent family rm includes provisions for wall-mounted TV & gas log fireplace. Dining area overlooks private backyard. Luxury master w/ en-suitebath & walk-in closet.