2202 Plum Frost Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

2202 Plum Frost Drive

2202 Plum Frost Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2202 Plum Frost Drive, Raleigh, NC 27603

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
This darling home is nestled on a quiet street in a great Raleigh locale! Welcoming, light-filled interior boasts 9' ceilings & gorgeous dark hardwood laminate floors throughout the entire 1st level. Living rm w/ arched entry would also make a great study. Kitchen showcases sleek appliances, an instant hot water dispenser & breakfast bar. Adjacent family rm includes provisions for wall-mounted TV & gas log fireplace. Dining area overlooks private backyard. Luxury master w/ en-suitebath & walk-in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 Plum Frost Drive have any available units?
2202 Plum Frost Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2202 Plum Frost Drive have?
Some of 2202 Plum Frost Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 Plum Frost Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2202 Plum Frost Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 Plum Frost Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2202 Plum Frost Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 2202 Plum Frost Drive offer parking?
No, 2202 Plum Frost Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2202 Plum Frost Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 Plum Frost Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 Plum Frost Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2202 Plum Frost Drive has a pool.
Does 2202 Plum Frost Drive have accessible units?
No, 2202 Plum Frost Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 Plum Frost Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2202 Plum Frost Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
