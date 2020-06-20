All apartments in Raleigh
1501 Favorwood Court

1501 Favorwood Court · (919) 624-5492
Location

1501 Favorwood Court, Raleigh, NC 27615
North Ridge

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom furnished/outfitted apartment in North Ridge in North Raleigh. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and utilities. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly.
Shared access to exercise room & pool. Ultra-clean.
Date Available: May 16th 2020. $2,500/month rent. $500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 Favorwood Court have any available units?
1501 Favorwood Court has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 Favorwood Court have?
Some of 1501 Favorwood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 Favorwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Favorwood Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Favorwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 Favorwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 1501 Favorwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 1501 Favorwood Court does offer parking.
Does 1501 Favorwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1501 Favorwood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Favorwood Court have a pool?
Yes, 1501 Favorwood Court has a pool.
Does 1501 Favorwood Court have accessible units?
No, 1501 Favorwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 Favorwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 Favorwood Court has units with dishwashers.
