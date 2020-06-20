1501 Favorwood Court

Amenities

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom furnished/outfitted apartment in North Ridge in North Raleigh. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and utilities. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly.

Shared access to exercise room & pool. Ultra-clean.

Date Available: May 16th 2020. $2,500/month rent. $500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.