Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:28 PM

1318 Slatestone Court

1318 Slatestone Court · (919) 378-1563
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1318 Slatestone Court, Raleigh, NC 27615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1786 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Available for Immediate Move-In : North Raleigh Greystone Village-Carriage Bluffs 3 Bedroom Townhome. 1st Floor Features a Large Living Room, Separate Dining, Wood Burnin Fireplace; Dark Laminate Wood Flooring. Kitchen w/Tile Backsplash. Laundry Room (Washer and Dryer Not Included) Master Bedroom on 2nd Floor with En-Suite Bathroom. 2 Additional Bedrooms, Hall Bathroom. Deck in Backyard; Storage Closet. Landscaping Included. Pets are Negotiable With a $25/Month Pet Fee Per Pet (2-Pet Limit, 60-lb Limit)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 Slatestone Court have any available units?
1318 Slatestone Court has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1318 Slatestone Court have?
Some of 1318 Slatestone Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1318 Slatestone Court currently offering any rent specials?
1318 Slatestone Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 Slatestone Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1318 Slatestone Court is pet friendly.
Does 1318 Slatestone Court offer parking?
Yes, 1318 Slatestone Court does offer parking.
Does 1318 Slatestone Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1318 Slatestone Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 Slatestone Court have a pool?
Yes, 1318 Slatestone Court has a pool.
Does 1318 Slatestone Court have accessible units?
No, 1318 Slatestone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 Slatestone Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1318 Slatestone Court does not have units with dishwashers.
