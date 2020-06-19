1318 Slatestone Court

Amenities
Available for Immediate Move-In : North Raleigh Greystone Village-Carriage Bluffs 3 Bedroom Townhome. 1st Floor Features a Large Living Room, Separate Dining, Wood Burnin Fireplace; Dark Laminate Wood Flooring. Kitchen w/Tile Backsplash. Laundry Room (Washer and Dryer Not Included) Master Bedroom on 2nd Floor with En-Suite Bathroom. 2 Additional Bedrooms, Hall Bathroom. Deck in Backyard; Storage Closet. Landscaping Included. Pets are Negotiable With a $25/Month Pet Fee Per Pet (2-Pet Limit, 60-lb Limit)