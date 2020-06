Amenities

Ground level condo in Raleigh. Newly renovated. Two bedrooms/1.5 Baths. Laminate hardwoods throughout. Spacious living room/dining room. Master bedroom features 1/2 bath ensuite and walk-in, cedar lined closet. Second bedroom has built-in bookshelves. Great location to NCSU, shopping and restaurants, I-40 and I-440. Close to everything! Community has tennis and pool. Laundry in the building, just outside your door. Ready for move-in!