All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like
1140 Carlton Avenue - B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
1140 Carlton Avenue - B
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1140 Carlton Avenue - B

1140 Carlton Avenue · (919) 758-8133
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1140 Carlton Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27606

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
4 bedroom 4 bath condo located in University Oaks. 1140 Carlton Avenue. W/D included in unit, partially furnished. Rent includes water and electricity. One block to wolfline. Each bedroom has its own private bathroom and walk in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1140 Carlton Avenue - B have any available units?
1140 Carlton Avenue - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1140 Carlton Avenue - B have?
Some of 1140 Carlton Avenue - B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 Carlton Avenue - B currently offering any rent specials?
1140 Carlton Avenue - B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 Carlton Avenue - B pet-friendly?
No, 1140 Carlton Avenue - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 1140 Carlton Avenue - B offer parking?
No, 1140 Carlton Avenue - B does not offer parking.
Does 1140 Carlton Avenue - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1140 Carlton Avenue - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 Carlton Avenue - B have a pool?
No, 1140 Carlton Avenue - B does not have a pool.
Does 1140 Carlton Avenue - B have accessible units?
No, 1140 Carlton Avenue - B does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 Carlton Avenue - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1140 Carlton Avenue - B has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Central on the Green Apartment Homes
2904 Calvary Dr
Raleigh, NC 27604
The Trails of North Hills
1914 Generation Drive
Raleigh, NC 27612
Lexington Farms
3409 Mill Tree Rd
Raleigh, NC 27612
Windemere Apartments
2105 Ravenglass Pl
Raleigh, NC 27612
Meridian at Sutton Square
700 Spring Falls Dr
Raleigh, NC 27609
Six Forks Station
8501 New Brunswick Ln
Raleigh, NC 27615
Skyhouse Raleigh
308 S Blount St
Raleigh, NC 27601
Lake Johnson Mews
4233 Avent Ferry Rd
Raleigh, NC 27606

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 BedroomsRaleigh Apartments with ParkingRaleigh Dog Friendly ApartmentsRaleigh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity ParkCameron VillageOlde East RaleighBrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at RaleighShaw UniversityWake Technical Community CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College