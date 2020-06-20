4 bedroom 4 bath condo located in University Oaks. 1140 Carlton Avenue. W/D included in unit, partially furnished. Rent includes water and electricity. One block to wolfline. Each bedroom has its own private bathroom and walk in closet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1140 Carlton Avenue - B have any available units?
1140 Carlton Avenue - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1140 Carlton Avenue - B have?
Some of 1140 Carlton Avenue - B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 Carlton Avenue - B currently offering any rent specials?
1140 Carlton Avenue - B isn't currently offering any rent specials.