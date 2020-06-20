Rent Calculator
1121 Consortium Dr 112
1121 Consortium Dr 112
1121 Consortium Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1121 Consortium Drive, Raleigh, NC 27603
Renaissance Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
Unit 112 Available 07/31/20 Renaissance Park - Property Id: 283031
Conveniently located townhome in highly sought after Renaissance Park.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283031
Property Id 283031
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5791728)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1121 Consortium Dr 112 have any available units?
1121 Consortium Dr 112 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Raleigh, NC
.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Raleigh Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1121 Consortium Dr 112 have?
Some of 1121 Consortium Dr 112's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1121 Consortium Dr 112 currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Consortium Dr 112 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Consortium Dr 112 pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Consortium Dr 112 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Raleigh
.
Does 1121 Consortium Dr 112 offer parking?
No, 1121 Consortium Dr 112 does not offer parking.
Does 1121 Consortium Dr 112 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 Consortium Dr 112 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Consortium Dr 112 have a pool?
No, 1121 Consortium Dr 112 does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Consortium Dr 112 have accessible units?
No, 1121 Consortium Dr 112 does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Consortium Dr 112 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 Consortium Dr 112 has units with dishwashers.
