All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like 1121 Consortium Dr 112.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
1121 Consortium Dr 112
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

1121 Consortium Dr 112

1121 Consortium Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1121 Consortium Drive, Raleigh, NC 27603
Renaissance Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
Unit 112 Available 07/31/20 Renaissance Park - Property Id: 283031

Conveniently located townhome in highly sought after Renaissance Park.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283031
Property Id 283031

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5791728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Consortium Dr 112 have any available units?
1121 Consortium Dr 112 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 Consortium Dr 112 have?
Some of 1121 Consortium Dr 112's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Consortium Dr 112 currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Consortium Dr 112 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Consortium Dr 112 pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Consortium Dr 112 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 1121 Consortium Dr 112 offer parking?
No, 1121 Consortium Dr 112 does not offer parking.
Does 1121 Consortium Dr 112 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 Consortium Dr 112 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Consortium Dr 112 have a pool?
No, 1121 Consortium Dr 112 does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Consortium Dr 112 have accessible units?
No, 1121 Consortium Dr 112 does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Consortium Dr 112 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 Consortium Dr 112 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lofts at Midtown
214 Loft Ln
Raleigh, NC 27609
Thornhill Apartments
7203 Plumleaf Rd
Raleigh, NC 27613
The Franklin at Crossroads
6010 Attleboro Dr
Raleigh, NC 27606
Ashley Park in Brier Creek
10300 Pine Lakes Ct
Raleigh, NC 27617
Windemere Apartments
2105 Ravenglass Pl
Raleigh, NC 27612
ARIUM Lake Johnson
3201 Walnut Crk
Raleigh, NC 27606
Sailboat Bay Apartments
3221 Lynn Ridge Dr
Raleigh, NC 27613
Skyhouse Raleigh
308 S Blount St
Raleigh, NC 27601

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Apartments with ParkingRaleigh Dog Friendly Apartments
Raleigh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity Park
Cameron VillageOlde East Raleigh
BrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College