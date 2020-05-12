All apartments in Raleigh
1110 South Person Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:17 AM

1110 South Person Street

1110 South Person Street · (919) 935-8452
Location

1110 South Person Street, Raleigh, NC 27601
South Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
DOWNTOWN RALEIGH FENCED YARD SINGLE FAMILY HOME !!!!Rare opportunity to Rent in Downtown Historic South Park walking distance to bus routes and Raleigh attractions. This 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath, First FloorMaster bedroom Home remodeled with Hardwood Floors,Granite CounterTops, Kitchen Cabinets, Lighting fixture and Stainless Steel Appliances.Walk to All of Downtown Raleigh's Restaurants, Museums, Parks andFestivals!! Close to HWY's 40 & 440. Get to research Triangle or theAirport less than 20 minutes.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 South Person Street have any available units?
1110 South Person Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 South Person Street have?
Some of 1110 South Person Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 South Person Street currently offering any rent specials?
1110 South Person Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 South Person Street pet-friendly?
No, 1110 South Person Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 1110 South Person Street offer parking?
Yes, 1110 South Person Street does offer parking.
Does 1110 South Person Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 South Person Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 South Person Street have a pool?
No, 1110 South Person Street does not have a pool.
Does 1110 South Person Street have accessible units?
No, 1110 South Person Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 South Person Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 South Person Street has units with dishwashers.
