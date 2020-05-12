1110 South Person Street

Amenities
DOWNTOWN RALEIGH FENCED YARD SINGLE FAMILY HOME !!!!Rare opportunity to Rent in Downtown Historic South Park walking distance to bus routes and Raleigh attractions. This 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath, First FloorMaster bedroom Home remodeled with Hardwood Floors,Granite CounterTops, Kitchen Cabinets, Lighting fixture and Stainless Steel Appliances.Walk to All of Downtown Raleigh's Restaurants, Museums, Parks andFestivals!! Close to HWY's 40 & 440. Get to research Triangle or theAirport less than 20 minutes.
DOWNTOWN RALEIGH FENCED YARD SINGLE FAMILY HOME !!!!Rare opportunity to Rent in Downtown Historic South Park walking distance to bus routes and Raleigh attractions. This 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath, First FloorMaster bedroom Home remodeled with Hardwood Floors,Granite CounterTops, Kitchen Cabinets, Lighting fixture and Stainless Steel Appliances.Walk to All of Downtown Raleigh's Restaurants, Museums, Parks andFestivals!! Close to HWY's 40 & 440. Get to research Triangle or theAirport less than 20 minutes.