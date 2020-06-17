All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like 10411 Rosegate Ct #103.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
10411 Rosegate Ct #103
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

10411 Rosegate Ct #103

10411 Rosegate Court · (919) 675-1444 ext. 34
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10411 Rosegate Court, Raleigh, NC 27617
Brier Creek Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10411 Rosegate Ct #103 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1534 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
2 Bedroom Condo with Beautiful Lake View and Garage!! - Available NOW! 2 bedroom corner condo with a lake view in the Brier Creek Country Club! Walking distance to shopping & several restaurants!

This community offers a gated entry + controlled access building to your private condo with beautiful hardwoods, stainless steel appliances, two great sized bedrooms, and two full bathrooms! The ATTACHED garage is right across the hall from your front door! Sit on your covered porch in the evenings and watch the gorgeous sunset over the lake!

This community offers endless amenities including a club center, gym, pool, tennis courts, and golf courses with an additional amenity fee if interested.

View this home virtually here - https://youtu.be/1mGRTcFkuxY

Tenant is responsible for utilities. 650+ credit requirement + monthly income must be 3x monthly rent. Pets allowed with approval and deposit.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Cheyenne at cheyenne@acorn-oak.com to secure your new home today!

(RLNE5725770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10411 Rosegate Ct #103 have any available units?
10411 Rosegate Ct #103 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 10411 Rosegate Ct #103 have?
Some of 10411 Rosegate Ct #103's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10411 Rosegate Ct #103 currently offering any rent specials?
10411 Rosegate Ct #103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10411 Rosegate Ct #103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10411 Rosegate Ct #103 is pet friendly.
Does 10411 Rosegate Ct #103 offer parking?
Yes, 10411 Rosegate Ct #103 does offer parking.
Does 10411 Rosegate Ct #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10411 Rosegate Ct #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10411 Rosegate Ct #103 have a pool?
Yes, 10411 Rosegate Ct #103 has a pool.
Does 10411 Rosegate Ct #103 have accessible units?
No, 10411 Rosegate Ct #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 10411 Rosegate Ct #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10411 Rosegate Ct #103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10411 Rosegate Ct #103?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Quail Ridge Apartments
1401 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27609
Brentmoor Apartments
2080 Brentmoor Dr
Raleigh, NC 27604
Crabtree Lakeside
5510 Homewood Banks Drive
Raleigh, NC 27612
Sumerlyn Luxury
2100 Mcandrew Dr
Raleigh, NC 27610
Dakota
1201 Pine Haven Drive
Raleigh, NC 27604
The Lofts at Strickland Glen
12203 Strickland Rd
Raleigh, NC 27613
The Summit at Avent Ferry
1025 Avent Hill
Raleigh, NC 27606
Camden Asbury Village
841 Handsworth Ln
Raleigh, NC 27607

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Apartments with ParkingRaleigh Dog Friendly Apartments
Raleigh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity Park
Cameron VillageOlde East Raleigh
BrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity