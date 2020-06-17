10411 Rosegate Ct #103

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

2 Bedroom Condo with Beautiful Lake View and Garage!! - Available NOW! 2 bedroom corner condo with a lake view in the Brier Creek Country Club! Walking distance to shopping & several restaurants!



This community offers a gated entry + controlled access building to your private condo with beautiful hardwoods, stainless steel appliances, two great sized bedrooms, and two full bathrooms! The ATTACHED garage is right across the hall from your front door! Sit on your covered porch in the evenings and watch the gorgeous sunset over the lake!



This community offers endless amenities including a club center, gym, pool, tennis courts, and golf courses with an additional amenity fee if interested.



View this home virtually here - https://youtu.be/1mGRTcFkuxY



Tenant is responsible for utilities. 650+ credit requirement + monthly income must be 3x monthly rent. Pets allowed with approval and deposit.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Cheyenne at cheyenne@acorn-oak.com to secure your new home today!



(RLNE5725770)