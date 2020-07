Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool internet access tennis court

Two story townhouse with three bedrooms and three full bathrooms. One bedroom and full bath on first floor. Living area has a fireplace and a wet bar. Includes washer and dryer. Deck! Tennis and pool privileges. Conv. location off of Newton Rd. Close to shopping and dining.

