477 Apartments for rent in Raleigh, NC

Things to Consider:

The Drive.

This is the kind of city where, if you got around on foot, someone would pull over and ask if your car broke down. While that speaks to this city’s southern hospitality, it’s more important to note that you will need a car to get by around here. With that in mind, you can shorten your commute by living near work, or settling into an apartment near the Belt Line (I-440) or the newly constructed parts of I-540. Traffic never gets too congested, and parking is plentiful, even downtown.

Carolina ‘Skeeters.

Mosquitoes, ‘skeeters, call them what you will, these pesky little blood suckers like to hang out in pines and ponds all summer long. So, if you’re one of those people with particularly delicious blood that always gets eaten up, beware of beautiful pond views in woodsy apartments.

Pet Lovers.

It may be hard to find an apartment that doesn’t allow pets. Many places will charge a pet rent, but it should only be an extra 20 – 30 dollars a month.

Outdoors Enthusiasts.

There is an unbelievable amount of parks, greenways, and lakes located in this city, even in the more urban areas. North Carolina has near perfect weather, and you will want to be outside most of the year, so make sure you’ll have an easy, go-to neighborhood spot.

Fridays.

First Fridays, Second Fridays, and Final Fridays are celebrated all around Raleigh and neighboring suburban towns with artists markets, outdoor concerts, and general artistic awesomeness. Be sure to check out what’s going on in your neighborhood on a Friday night.