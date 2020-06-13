Apartment List
/
NC
/
raleigh
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 PM

477 Apartments for rent in Raleigh, NC

📍
Downtown Raleigh
University Park
Cameron Village
Olde East Raleigh
Brooklyn
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
77 Units Available
Regatta at Lake Lynn
3000 Inland Trl, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1024 sqft
Near Lake Lynn Watershed Project. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Fantastic pools, playground and 24-hour gym. Walk to Lake Lynn's 60 acres of space. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 03:27pm
8 Units Available
Six Forks Station
8501 New Brunswick Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$902
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,281
1363 sqft
Spacious interiors boast walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community features tennis courts, pool, fire pits, and dog park. Near the I-540 beltline in North Raleigh.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
5401 North
9 Units Available
Hudson 5401
7760 Midtown Market Avenue Bldg C, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1084 sqft
Welcome to Hudson 5401 Apartments, located between I-540 and Highway 401 in Raleigh’s fastest growing neighborhood, 5401 North.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
40 Units Available
Cumberland Cove
3110 Hidden Pond Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$810
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1468 sqft
Come home to Cumberland Cove located in Raleigh, NC, and discover the perfect combination of location and lifestyle. Our community is east of Hwy 50 on Ray Rd and is a short commute to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
5 Units Available
Lexington Farms
3409 Mill Tree Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1000 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! The lifestyle you are looking for, in the location you desire, is at Lexington Farms! Providing a wide selection of unique 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes that feature loft spaces, spacious kitchens with stainless steel
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
26 Units Available
Creekside at Crabtree
4700 Riverwood Cir, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,079
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1327 sqft
Located close to Raleigh's green belt of parks and trails and Crabtree Valley Mall. Apartments feature 10-foot ceilings, huge patio/balcony and full-size washers and dryers. Resort-style pool, relaxing courtyard and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
The Crest at Brier Creek
6450 Viewpoint Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1410 sqft
Close to Restlawn Memorial Gardens and I-540. Luxury homes include in-unit laundry facilities, designer kitchen appliances and patios/balconies. Friendly community offers a pool, clubhouse, business center and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Bridgeport
4101 Lake Lynn Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$885
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1228 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an on-site fitness center, dog park and laundry facilities. Apartments include breakfast bars, plush carpeting, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. Leesville Community Park and Oak Park Shopping Center are nearby.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
14 Units Available
Duraleigh Woods Apartments
5600 Briar Oak Lane, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
924 sqft
Just minutes from Oak Park Shopping Center and Crabtree Valley Mall, this community offers residents picnic areas, tennis courts, poolside Wi-Fi and a fitness center. Apartments feature upgraded kitchens, vaulted ceilings and designer paint schemes.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Cameron Village
21 Units Available
Oberlin Court
1009 Wade Ave, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,225
780 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,273
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1287 sqft
A short walk from Jaycee Park and Oberlin Cemetery. Stylish apartment homes with private laundry facilities, a fireplace and a designer kitchen. Extensive community offers a pool, sauna, community garden and playground.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
36 Units Available
The Trails of North Hills
1914 Generation Drive, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$810
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1375 sqft
The Trails of North Hills, now proudly managed by Pinnacle, is ideally located near I-440, I-40, and I-540 for easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
16 Units Available
Vert at Six Forks
7816 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
988 sqft
Near North Hills and Celebration At Six Forks. Also near North Carolina State University. One- and two-bedroom apartments equipped with dishwashers and in-unit washer and dryers. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
16 Units Available
Atria At Crabtree Valley
4601 Baymar Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1305 sqft
Short hop to 70 Freeway and Route 50. Close to Shelley Lake Park and Crabtree Valley Mall. Large, 1-2 bedroom layouts available. Dog park, basketball court and tennis court on-site. Wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
21 Units Available
Stonehenge Apartments
7303 Hihenge Ct, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1501 sqft
Near the Research Triangle, I-540 and I-440. Country club living with stainless steel appliances and large, walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a multi-level fitness center, club room, and park and playground area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Brentmoor Apartments
2080 Brentmoor Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1240 sqft
Our elegant garden-style apartment homes, plush landscaping and stunning resort style pool with lounging deck will have you feeling like you are on vacation each and every day.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
15 Units Available
ARIUM Lake Johnson
3201 Walnut Crk, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1100 sqft
Tucked away in 82 acres of beautiful forest, ARIUM Lake Johnson Apartment Homes in Raleigh, North Carolina, warmly invites you to experience a refined, sophisticated lifestyle in a natural setting.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Raleigh
21 Units Available
Elan City Center
510 N Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,262
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1082 sqft
Modern apartments near Historic Oakwood and Route 70. Hardwood floors, high ceilings and private fireplace. In-unit laundry. Buildings have elevators. All tenants have access to community pool and yoga.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
16 Units Available
ARIUM Trailwood
3004 Dorner Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1400 sqft
Our beautiful apartment community features the largest apartments on Gorman Street set in a relaxing wooded atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
39 Units Available
The Tribute
1300 Tribute Center Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,165
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1136 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom units just minutes away from downtown Raleigh, with quick access to I-440. Residents have access to a saltwater pool, a yoga studio and bike storage. Recently revamped homes with fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Raleigh
12 Units Available
St. Marys Square
600 Saint Marys St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,105
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1196 sqft
Special on-site features include saltwater pool, two-story gym and parking garage. Studio apartments and one-two bedroom units with quartz countertops and city views. Downtown location close to shopping, dining and more.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Central on the Green Apartment Homes
2904 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$959
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
1080 sqft
Recently remodeled community less than 3 miles from I-440 and I-540. Green community with a dog park and pet-friendly design. Apartments have a patio or balcony, updated appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
15 Units Available
The Parke at Trinity Apartment Homes
5301 Creek Ridge Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$866
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1356 sqft
Near Route 1728 and I-40. Recently renovated apartments feature a fireplace, extra storage and walk-in closets. Private balcony or patio. Volleyball court, 24-hour gym, on-site dog park and playground.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Olde East Raleigh
2 Units Available
Wynwood Place
801 Vardaman Street, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
824 sqft
Wynwood Place Estates is located less than a mile from I-440 providing easy access to the entire Triangle Area while being nicely tucked away inside the beltline within easy walking/biking distance of downtown.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Grand Arbor Reserve Apartment Homes
2419 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$897
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on acres of green space close to North Carolina State University. Spacious apartments with French doors, wood-style floors and private outdoor areas. Select units boast wooded views. On-site picnic areas with grilling stations.

Median Rent in Raleigh

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Raleigh is $1,007, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,164.
Studio
$817
1 Bed
$1,007
2 Beds
$1,164
3+ Beds
$1,521
City GuideRaleigh
Trying to find the perfect home under the perfect blue skies of North Carolina? It may not seem difficult, due to the mild climate and easy going nature of the city and its people. However, this is a very diverse city that is continuously changing and growing, adding new life and culture into every little nook and cranny.

North Carolina has a lot to offer, and this humble guide is here to help you take a peek at all your options, from hipster night-life and artsy districts, to family-rearing suburban dwellings, to wide-open country land.

Having trouble with Craigslist Raleigh? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Things to Consider:

The Drive.

This is the kind of city where, if you got around on foot, someone would pull over and ask if your car broke down. While that speaks to this city’s southern hospitality, it’s more important to note that you will need a car to get by around here. With that in mind, you can shorten your commute by living near work, or settling into an apartment near the Belt Line (I-440) or the newly constructed parts of I-540. Traffic never gets too congested, and parking is plentiful, even downtown.

Carolina ‘Skeeters.

Mosquitoes, ‘skeeters, call them what you will, these pesky little blood suckers like to hang out in pines and ponds all summer long. So, if you’re one of those people with particularly delicious blood that always gets eaten up, beware of beautiful pond views in woodsy apartments.

Pet Lovers.

It may be hard to find an apartment that doesn’t allow pets. Many places will charge a pet rent, but it should only be an extra 20 – 30 dollars a month.

Outdoors Enthusiasts.

There is an unbelievable amount of parks, greenways, and lakes located in this city, even in the more urban areas. North Carolina has near perfect weather, and you will want to be outside most of the year, so make sure you’ll have an easy, go-to neighborhood spot.

Fridays.

First Fridays, Second Fridays, and Final Fridays are celebrated all around Raleigh and neighboring suburban towns with artists markets, outdoor concerts, and general artistic awesomeness. Be sure to check out what’s going on in your neighborhood on a Friday night.

Raleigh Rundown:

Raleigh is split into two main areas: inside the Belt Line and outside the Belt Line. Inside the Belt Line, you will find artsy urban hubs, sky scrapers, and, of course, the capital. There are also quaint suburban-style areas with small duplexes and house rentals. The area outside the belt line goes from suburban to rural, with many tight-knit, individual communities chock-full of Carolina character.

Inside the Belt Line

  • Capital. This district is where business gets done, where history evolves, and where the people of North Carolina rub shoulders with state lawmakers. There are great apartments for both swanky young hipsters and old timer urbanites. Unassuming buildings hold surprisingly spacious rooms of modern design and awesome skyline views.

  • Fayetteville Street. Also known within North Carolina as Main Street, this area has undergone a renaissance resulting in quite the enjoyable downtown ecosystem. In 2006, the pedestrian mall was replaced by a traditional street lined with wide sidewalks, public art, & outdoor cafes. Residents can enjoy the Fayetteville Street Farmers Market for their homegrown, straight-from-the-farm fix.

  • Glenwood South. Live here if you enjoy dancing, live music, shopping, and an all around eclectic atmosphere. Shopaholics can delight in the Designer’s Downtown Market, and those seeking a sleek, modern home will be able to choose from luxury lofts and apartments, as well as newly built condos located above restaurants, shopping, and even dance clubs. There are also a couple of luxury apartment projects currently under construction, which will include central open-air courtyards that provide the beauty of a protected urban park.

  • Moore Square. Cobblestone streets, old lampposts, art galleries, an urban park, and a giant copper acorn make this district downright adorable during the day. At night, local pubs teeming with live music and good old beer-swilling soul create a distinct nightlife character that you should be so lucky to enjoy. The perks of living here would be the obvious: it’s scenic, fun, walkable, & in a convenient location. But, on top of that, this district hosts a First Friday, as well as the Artsplosure Festival, and the World Beer Festival. Naturally, a young and energetic crowd has invaded this popular entertainment district, so be prepared to battle for these highly sought-after rentals.

  • Warehouse District. Old warehouses and historic buildings, dance clubs, BBQ at the Pit, and the Cuegrass Festival are the main attractions here. If you like pure urban living, then these rows of massive warehouses and brick buildings will make a hipster feel at home.

  • Other popular neighborhoods inside the Belt Line include Boylan Heights, Cameron Park, Mordecai, Glenwood-Brooklyn, Coley Forest, Five Points, and Historic Oakwood.

Outside the Belt Line

  • Midtown. Located just north of the Belt Line, this is a sprawling area of parks and greenways, shopping, and convenient suburban living.

  • Uptown. This is an enclave of rural country land a bit farther north. The popular New Hope and Wilder’s Grove neighborhoods are located here.

  • West. Home to North Carolina State University and Meredith College, this area attracts a large student and intellectual population. It also features many scenic parks and old churches.

  • North. Far north, you will find an expansive suburban area full of both historic homes and newer architecture. There are plenty of large shopping areas for work or pleasure, as well as many scenic neighborhoods, such as Bier Creek, Wakefield, and Stonehenge.

  • South. South of the Belt Line, you will find the least populated area of Raleigh. This area is easy on the eyes, with those wide-open spaces that many people so often crave. Apartments here are simply adorable, with single-story ranch house settings, cottage communities, and townhomes that match the charm of these southern neighborhoods. The eastern section features many historical communities that date back to the civil war. It is bordered to the west by the popular suburban city of Cary, worth checking out for their monthly art crawl.

After You Settle In

Take a deep breath, there’s something in the air that keeps people coming this way. Take a ride around the country-side under Carolina blue skies and then head on to downtown entertainment. It’s time to celebrate your new home in the City of Oaks.

June 2020 Raleigh Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Raleigh Rent Report. Raleigh rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Raleigh rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Raleigh Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Raleigh Rent Report. Raleigh rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Raleigh rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Raleigh rents declined moderately over the past month

Raleigh rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Raleigh stand at $1,007 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,164 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Raleigh's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Raleigh, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Raleigh rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased in Raleigh, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Raleigh is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Raleigh's median two-bedroom rent of $1,164 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Raleigh.
    • While Raleigh's rents rose over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Raleigh than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Raleigh.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Cary
    $1,120
    $1,300
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Apex
    $1,160
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.5%
    3.9%
    Garner
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0.5%
    1.2%
    Morrisville
    $1,190
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Raleigh’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Raleigh renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Th...

    View full Raleigh Renter Survey

    Here’s how Raleigh ranks on:

    A
    Overall satisfaction
    A+
    Safety and crime rate
    A+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    A+
    Recreational activities
    B+
    Affordability
    A-
    Quality of schools
    A+
    Social Life
    A
    Weather
    B+
    Commute time
    B+
    State and local taxes
    D
    Public transit
    A+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Raleigh’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Raleigh renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average scores."

    Key findings in Raleigh include the following:

    • Raleigh renters gave their city an A overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Raleigh were jobs and career opportunities, safety and crime rate, social life, recreational activities, and pet-friendliness, which all received A+ grades.
    • The area of concern to Raleigh renters is public transit (D).
    • Millennial renters are very satisfied with their city, giving it an A.
    • Raleigh earned similar scores to other cities in North Carolina, including Charlotte (A-), Greensboro (A-) and Asheville (A).
    • Raleigh did relatively well compared to similar cities nationwide, including Chicago, IL (B-), Philadelphia, PA (C+) and Seattle, WA (B+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "All the nice things a big city would have with much less of the bad stuff." – Anon.
    • "Such a thriving city! There are so many weekend events going on like the flea market, a great farmers’ market and tons of neat breweries. Very pet-friendly. It is constantly evolving and a really great community to be part of." – Caitlin
    • "Still somewhat a small town but now a large city. Raleigh favors the young. More cultural diversity and things to do but also more expense. The lack of affordable housing is bad." – Margaret J.
    • "Raleigh is accepting, full of amazing culinary experiences, lots of night life, breweries and pet-friendly activities. But finding an apartment inside the city at a reasonable price can be tough." – Katie S.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Raleigh?
    In Raleigh, the median rent is $817 for a studio, $1,007 for a 1-bedroom, $1,164 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,521 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Raleigh, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Raleigh?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Raleigh include Downtown Raleigh, University Park, Cameron Village, Olde East Raleigh, and Brooklyn.
    How pet-friendly is Raleigh?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Raleigh received a letter grade of A+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Raleigh?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Raleigh received a letter grade of A+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Raleigh?
    Raleigh renters gave their city a letter grade of A- when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Raleigh did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Raleigh?
    Raleigh renters gave their city a letter grade of A+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Raleigh did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Raleigh?
    Some of the colleges located in the Raleigh area include Meredith College, North Carolina State University at Raleigh, Shaw University, Wake Technical Community College, and Fayetteville Technical Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Raleigh?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Raleigh from include Durham, Fayetteville, Cary, Chapel Hill, and Apex.

    Similar Pages

    Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
    Raleigh Apartments with ParkingRaleigh Dog Friendly Apartments
    Raleigh Studio Apartments