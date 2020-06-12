Apartment List
12 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Raeford, NC

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
3 Units Available
Stone Gables
9000 Stone Gate Dr, Raeford, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1120 sqft
Modern luxury apartments. Conveniently located with easy access to downtown Kansas City. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, grilling gazebo, free internet and laundry facilities.
Results within 5 miles of Raeford

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Willow Gardens Ct
101 Willow Gardens Ct, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$920
1480 sqft
101 Willow Gardens Ct Available 08/21/20 - (RLNE5851739)

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
103 Celestin Ct
103 Celestin Ct, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1390 sqft
103 Celestin Ct Available 09/18/20 2 BR 2 BA w/ attached garage - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love. Our 2 bedrooms home start at $845 and our 4 bedrooms start at $1100.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
103 Celena Ct
103 Celena Ct, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1440 sqft
103 Celena Ct Available 09/25/20 - (RLNE5840350)

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
114 Willow Gardens Ct
114 Willow Gardens Ct, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$820
1480 sqft
114 Willow Gardens Ct Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 2BR 2BA home. No breed restrictions! - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
109 Celestin Ct
109 Celestin Ct, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$945
1390 sqft
109 Celestin Ct Available 07/31/20 Reserve your Home Today!! - hank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love. Our 2 bedrooms home start at $845 and our 4 bedrooms start at $1100.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Willow Gardens Ct
112 Willow Gardens Ct, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$845
1390 sqft
112 Willow Gardens Ct Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 2 BR 2 BA w/ attached garage. - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love. Our 2 bedrooms home start at $845 and our 4 bedrooms start at $1100.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
116 Pembroke Ct
116 Pembroke Ct, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$945
1480 sqft
116 Pembroke Ct Available 08/14/20 No breed restrictions! Reserve one of our beautiful homes today! - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Barrow Ct
105 Barrow Ct, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1390 sqft
105 Barrow Ct Available 07/03/20 Reserve your home today!! - Upgraded home $1045.00 (RLNE5676792)

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
102 Bellflower Cir
102 Bellflower Cir, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1440 sqft
102 Bellflower Cir Available 04/20/20 Reserve your home today! - Live in one of the coziest single-family homes in Raeford, NC and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, charming homes, and thoughtful amenities.

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
113 Centipede Lane
113 Centipede Lane, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
113 Centipede Lane- No Pets - Adorable 2 bedroom duplex located in a small Raeford community, outside storage with patio, kitchen/dining room combo, laundry hookups! Not enrolled in Second Nature Air Filter program.
Results within 10 miles of Raeford
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Jack Britt
9 Units Available
West Park
5600 Fountain Grove Circle, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$940
1175 sqft
West Park is the haven you've been looking for offering modern distinction and convenience with a rustic appeal.

