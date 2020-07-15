Rent Calculator
Home
/
Proctorville, NC
/
104 South Spruce Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
104 South Spruce Street
104 Spruce Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
104 Spruce Street, Proctorville, NC 28369
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5917277)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 104 South Spruce Street have any available units?
104 South Spruce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Proctorville, NC
.
Is 104 South Spruce Street currently offering any rent specials?
104 South Spruce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 South Spruce Street pet-friendly?
No, 104 South Spruce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Proctorville
.
Does 104 South Spruce Street offer parking?
No, 104 South Spruce Street does not offer parking.
Does 104 South Spruce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 South Spruce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 South Spruce Street have a pool?
No, 104 South Spruce Street does not have a pool.
Does 104 South Spruce Street have accessible units?
No, 104 South Spruce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 104 South Spruce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 South Spruce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 South Spruce Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 South Spruce Street does not have units with air conditioning.
