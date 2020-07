Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Stunning like new 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath in Wintergreen, Hope and DH Conley. Move in ready with granite countertops,stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring downstairs, attached storage and super close to ECU busline. Cable and washer & Dryer included in the rent. Company is not responsible in any way to manage the rental.Leasing & management services are provided by agent, not by firm.