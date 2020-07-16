3400 Briarcliff Drive

Amenities

Luxury Two Bedroom - Enjoy luxury living at The Berkeley at Medford pointe, minutes away from Vidant Hospital and East Carolina University. The Berkeley boasts craftsman style apartment homes with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring in an open spacious floor plan. Our community welcomes you with state of the art amenities like a salt water pool, 24 hour fitness center, package concierge, gated entrances, security systems in each home and much more to make you feel right at home! We would love the opportunity to talk to you about The Berkeley and our leasing options.



(RLNE5805900)