All apartments in Pitt County
Find more places like 3400 Briarcliff Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pitt County, NC
/
3400 Briarcliff Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:45 PM

3400 Briarcliff Drive

3400 Briarcliff Drive · (252) 689-6440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3400 Briarcliff Drive, Pitt County, NC 27834

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3404 Briarcliff Drive #A · Avail. now

$1,045

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
24hr gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
24hr gym
pool
Luxury Two Bedroom - Enjoy luxury living at The Berkeley at Medford pointe, minutes away from Vidant Hospital and East Carolina University. The Berkeley boasts craftsman style apartment homes with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring in an open spacious floor plan. Our community welcomes you with state of the art amenities like a salt water pool, 24 hour fitness center, package concierge, gated entrances, security systems in each home and much more to make you feel right at home! We would love the opportunity to talk to you about The Berkeley and our leasing options.

(RLNE5805900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 Briarcliff Drive have any available units?
3400 Briarcliff Drive has a unit available for $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3400 Briarcliff Drive have?
Some of 3400 Briarcliff Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 Briarcliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3400 Briarcliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 Briarcliff Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3400 Briarcliff Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3400 Briarcliff Drive offer parking?
No, 3400 Briarcliff Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3400 Briarcliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3400 Briarcliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 Briarcliff Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3400 Briarcliff Drive has a pool.
Does 3400 Briarcliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 3400 Briarcliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 Briarcliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3400 Briarcliff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3400 Briarcliff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3400 Briarcliff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3400 Briarcliff Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legacy at Fire Tower
4140 Bayswater Court
Greenville, NC 28590
Waterford Place Apartments
2794 Stantonsburg Road
Greenville, NC 27834
The Heritage at Arlington Apartment Homes
2700 W Arlington Blvd
Greenville, NC 27834
Treybrooke Apartments
701 Treybrooke Cir
Greenville, NC 27834
The Edge of Campus
301 East 12th Street
Greenville, NC 27858
Boulevard West Apartment Homes
3324 Frontgate Drive
Greenville, NC 27834
1000 Spring Forest Rd #B
1000 Spring Forest Rd
Greenville, NC 27834

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, NCJacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCRocky Mount, NCWilson, NCKinston, NCPiney Green, NC
Morehead City, NCHavelock, NCHalf Moon, NCSwansboro, NCBrices Creek, NCWendell, NCWashington, NCFairfield Harbour, NC
Nashville, NCWinterville, NCAyden, NCTarboro, NCJames City, NCRiver Bend, NCZebulon, NCEmerald Isle, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Craven Community CollegePitt Community College
East Carolina University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity