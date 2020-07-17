Rent Calculator
All apartments in Pitt County
Find more places like 3268 Penny Hill Road Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pitt County, NC
/
3268 Penny Hill Road Road
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3268 Penny Hill Road Road
3268 Penny Hill Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3268 Penny Hill Road, Pitt County, NC 27834
Amenities
hardwood floors
carport
extra storage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Three bedroom, one bath rental available. Beautiful wood floors, fenced in yard, large lot, and carport with extra storage. *Minimum credit score of 600.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3268 Penny Hill Road Road have any available units?
3268 Penny Hill Road Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pitt County, NC
.
What amenities does 3268 Penny Hill Road Road have?
Some of 3268 Penny Hill Road Road's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3268 Penny Hill Road Road currently offering any rent specials?
3268 Penny Hill Road Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3268 Penny Hill Road Road pet-friendly?
No, 3268 Penny Hill Road Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pitt County
.
Does 3268 Penny Hill Road Road offer parking?
Yes, 3268 Penny Hill Road Road offers parking.
Does 3268 Penny Hill Road Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3268 Penny Hill Road Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3268 Penny Hill Road Road have a pool?
No, 3268 Penny Hill Road Road does not have a pool.
Does 3268 Penny Hill Road Road have accessible units?
No, 3268 Penny Hill Road Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3268 Penny Hill Road Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3268 Penny Hill Road Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3268 Penny Hill Road Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3268 Penny Hill Road Road does not have units with air conditioning.
